MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Foodbank needs our support!

This past year, The Foodbank network distributed over 12 million meals in this community to over 650,000 people across Montgomery, Greene and Preble counties. That’s over 34,000 meals each day.
The Foodbank Drive-Thru, which continues to operate two days each week, sees an average of 400 households each day. One of those days is dedicated to seniors. The network of 115 partner agencies also reports an increase in demand at local pantries, soup kitchens and emergency shelters.
“High prices for necessities, such as gas and groceries, have made it difficult for many of our neighbors to stretch their budgets,” says Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “It is often easier to buy less groceries or purchase cheaper processed foods, so that rent, utilities, and other expenses can be paid on time.”
For decades, the Dayton Daily News has been among those companies devoted to the Foodbank’s life-saving mission. “The hunger crisis in our community is real, and the economic conditions of the past year have only exacerbated food insecurity,” says publisher Jana Collier. “So many of the hungry are children and the elderly, the most vulnerable groups in our community. Over the past several decades, our subscribers have literally given millions of dollars through Valley Food Relief. Every penny goes to food relief right here in our community.”
Collier says there are few more immediate and impactful ways to help the hungry. “I know that many people are feeling the pinch of inflation and other economic challenges, but I also know that people in this community look out for each other,” she says. “We don’t let our neighbors and friends go hungry.”
Here are the most needed food items:
Basic Foods
- Hearty Soups
- Stews (Beef, Chicken and Dumplings)
- Chili
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
- Macaroni and Cheese
Meat/High Protein Group
- Canned meats: ham, chicken, meat spreads
- Canned fish including tuna, salmon, sardines, other fish
- Nuts and seeds
- Rice and Beans
Dairy Group
- Evaporated milk
- Powdered milk
- Puddings & custards
Fruits & Vegetables
- Canned fruits: peaches, pears, pineapples, applesauce, fruit cocktail
- Canned juices: apple, cranberry, tomato and vegetable
- Canned vegetables: green beans, peas, corn, tomatoes, potatoes
Breads, Cereals & Pasta
- Hot and cold breakfast cereals, including oatmeal and Cream of Wheat
- Baking mixes: pancake, corn bread, cake mixes/icing, quick breads
- Pastas and canned sauces
Here is a list of food drives across our community: Food Drive Locations - The Dayton Foodbank (thefoodbankdayton.org)
Other ways to help:
- Help support The Foodbank’s wholesale food purchase program through Valley Food Relief by donating today at www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate Every $1 given will provide five meals for a family in need thanks to The Foodbank’s large purchasing power. Valley Food Relief is a multi-county campaign, supporting 12 local counties, and their hunger relief organizations. Simply indicate the county you’d like to support on the front of your Valley Food Relief envelope, which can be found in the Sunday edition of your newspaper on Dec. 4 and 18. Or, make a donation at the above link and indicate your county in the “other” box.
- In lieu of holiday gifts to friends and family, consider making a donation on their behalf to The Foodbank. The Foodbank team will even notify your loved one of the gift! Giving the gift of a meal is easy by using the link www.thefoodbankdayton.org/donate and selecting “honor gift type” on page two while making your donation.
“Every dollar donated through Valley Food Relief fills gaps in our shelves so that we can continue to meet the needs of our community,” says Michelle L. Riley. “Every gift to The Foodbank through Valley Food Relief makes a real difference for families, seniors and children in need.”
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
