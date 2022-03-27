MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Lions Club wants your eyeglasses

“And, we are still playing catch-up,” says Leithley. “Since the pandemic our donations have really slowed down.”

According to Keithley, the donated glasses from our area are taken to the Ohio State University School of Optometry, where students determine the correct prescription of each pair. “We deliver between 5,000 to 10,000 glasses to Columbus each year,” he says.

Chances are you have an old pair of eyeglasses sitting in a dresser drawer or glove compartment that you’re no longer using. Now you can give them a new life.

What they want

Prescription glasses

Readers

Children’s glasses (especially in demand)

Sunglasses, both prescription and non-prescription. People living near the equator or in heavy sunlight are more likely to get cataracts.

Eyeglass cases

When in doubt about whether your glasses can be recycled, says Keithley, donate them.

Look for drop-off boxes at:

Your optometrist’s office

Libraries

Schools

Community centers

Places of worship.

Corporate-owned Pearle Vision Centers and many of their franchise operations

Lobby of the Masonic Temple across from the Dayton Art Institute

Vandalia Recreation Center.

Franco’s Ristorante in the Oregon District

Downtown Dayton Optical at 112 E. Third St.

Dr. William R. Martin Optical, 1222 S. Patterson Blvd., Room 212, in the green glass medical building at the corner of Stewart and Patterson.

Vandalia Optometry, 33 Elva Court, Vandalia, OH

Lions Eyebank West Central Ohio, 3309 Office Park Dr., Dayton, OH 45439

Many Walmarts

Note that LensCrafter Stores accept eyeglasses for their own recycle plan

Want to donate by mail? Send glasses to:

Lions Clubs International Headquarters

Attention: Receiving Department, 300 W. 22nd St.

Oak Brook, Ill. 60523

If you have questions, call Randy Keithley 937-974-8786.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.