MAKE A DIFFERENCE: The Well addresses women’s health

The Giving Well Foundation also collects and distributes health and baby care supplies, resources, and meal support for women and families throughout the Miami Valley through their partnership with The Well.

A separate scholarship fund is earmarked to help Black, LGBTQIA+, and other marginalized people access training to become doulas (birth supporters), lactation specialists, and other holistic providers throughout the Miami Valley. According to Kline, studies show that Black mothers are up to four times more likely than white mothers to die in childbirth, and their children are 2½ times more likely to die within their first year.

“As traditional communities of intergenerational support and knowledge continue to vanish, safe, whole-person care spaces where health care ‘feels inviting rather than rushed or even dismissive” will only become more important,’ Kline says.

One recent graduate, Jocquelene Pressley, is already bringing her skills as a midwife, CPR trainer, doula trainer and community health worker to the region. “The Well has been inspiring and supportive of me as a person, as a doula, and as a midwife,” she says.

“We hear from our clients often that feeling isolated and uncared for are major contributors to their anxiety and depression,” Kline says. “It is clear from the moment you walk through our pink front door, that you are an individual with individual needs, and that we want you here—in whatever condition you are in.”

Here’s what’s needed:

Lactation supplies, i.e. breast pumps, nursing pads, milk storage bags, bottles, etc.

Menstruation supplies, i.e. period cups, pads, tampons

Pregnancy tests

Gift cards to Target, Walmart, Bye Bye Baby, Amazon, etc.

Cloth and disposable diapers

Baby wipes

Pacifiers of all shapes and sizes

New or gently used baby, toddler and child toys and books

New or gently used burp cloths, bibs and baby blankets

New or gently used glass jars and glass storage containers

Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at 529 E. Stroop Road in Kettering. An Amazon Wishlist allows items to be sent directly to The Well.

Businesses, schools and small groups can sponsor a collection drive for items listed above by calling 937-912-1486 or emailing thewellforwellness@gmail.com.

You can also sponsor access to services or training at thewellforwellness.com/donate.

For more information: Website: thewellforwellness.com

Facebook: facebook.com/thewell4wellness

Instagram: instagram.com/thewell4wellness

