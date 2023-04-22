MAKE A DIFFERENCE: United Rehabilitation Services can use our help!

“”We have endured many challenges in our 67-year history, including the recent pandemic and withstood the test of time,” says the agency’s Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Grant.

“From a sensory standpoint, we have found that since the pandemic, both adults and children with disabilities have demonstrated increased difficulty in adjusting to changes in their environment and dealing with stress in various situations,” explains Grant. “We attempt to help calm and engage them in activities using sensory related items to help them overcome adjustment issues or sensory disorders. That helps them become more focused, increase their attention span and build impulse control.”