Make a difference: United Rehabilitation Services needs art supplies for kids

Corba shares the story of a local woman who is caring for her nephew Tion, and is able to maintain normalcy in her life thanks to the services provided by the organization. “Tion came to URS with multiple health issues including torticollis, a problem involving the muscles of the neck that made it difficult for him to turn or hold up his head,” Corba explains. “In addition to torticollis, he was not mobile, nonverbal, and had endured multiple gastric surgeries. He uses a G-tube for nutrition.”

After two years of extensive occupational, physical and speech therapies, Tion can sit independently and can pull himself up to a standing position. He even took a spin on a tricycle with his friends.

Corba says URS felt that increasing the scope of service was important to support the community at this critical time, but it came at a considerable expense. The nonprofit anticipates a shortfall exceeding $1 million in 2021 as a result of the pandemic.

Here’s what they need

Art supplies and activities for educational kits for adults an kids at home, including:

Construction paper

Card stock

Watercolor paper

Colored pencils

Crayons

Stickers

Watercolor Paints

Sensory items

Playdoh and Playdoh toys like rolling pins and cookie cutters

Water beads

Sand

Shaving cream

Rice

Food coloring

Dried beans

Miniature toys, including:

Army men

Polly Pockets

Building sets

Take-apart toys

Cleaning supplies, including:

Spray bottles

Bleach

Disinfectant wipes

Hand sanitizer

Donations can be delivered by appointment only to 4710 Old Troy Pike at Needmore Road. Contact Lora Davenport at ldavenport@ursdayton.org or (937) 853-5430.

Others ways to help:

Sign up for a Monthly Giving Program. Donors give as little as $10/month. Visit ursdayton.org/donate

Visit URS’ electronic Wish List on Amazon at https://amzn.to/35c41bV.

Volunteers are needed to help with outdoor grounds work, creating activity kits for adults and children or sharing talent like teaching art classes or music via Zoom. If interested, please contact Davenport at ldavenport@ursdayton.org or (937) 853-5430.

For more information, visit www.ursdayton.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations in our area and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: MMoss@coxohio.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.