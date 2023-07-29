MAKE A DIFFERENCE: United Rehabilitation Services needs supplies, hosts Rubber Duck fundraiser

For the past 67 years, United Rehabilitation Services (URS) has been supporting children and adults with disabilities and special needs. The organization serves those of all ages– from six weeks to their senior years.

URS is known for its variety of programs for infants, toddlers, preschool and school age children. It has earned a 5-STAR rating under Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program.

At the moment, the non-profit is gearing up for its big fundraiser–the annual Rubber Duck Regatta. You may spot one of the large rubber duckies at Tuttie’s by Wright Patterson Air Force Base and or Tyler Technology on the east side of I-75.

“Your donations can help children like Zeke (Hartke), who is this year’s Ambassador for the Regatta,” explains Dennis Grant, the organization’s CEO. “Zeke is a 3-year-old boy who attends URS’ Special Needs Child Care Program. He has a diagnosis of Down Syndrome and a rare bone disorder distinguished by the abnormal fusion of two or more bones in the neck. Zeke is nonverbal and uses a G-tube for nutrition, but with intensive therapies at URS has started eating pureed or soft foods and learned basic sign language to communicate!”

The Regatta is slated for Saturday, Sept. 16 at Riverscape in Dayton during the Hispanic Heritage Festival. “At 4:30 p.m. we drop a minimum of 20,000 rubber ducks off the Riverside Bridge into the Great Miami River,” Grant explains. “Thousands of people join us at the festival to watch the Ducks drop!”

Prizes are given away and if you’d like to know how to adopt a duck, check out daytonducks.com.

“This is our 20th Anniversary URS Regatta,” says Grant. In the first year we started small with less than 4,000 Ducks adopted, but we have had as many as 23,000 in a year! After 19 years, it has raised about $1,000,000! Our goal is to have 25,000 Duck adoptions in 2023 and raise over $200,000.”

The funds from this and other events help URS cover the cost of unreimbursed expenses like nursing services and occupational, physical and speech therapy screenings and consultation we provide to both children and adults with disabilities. URS has a 67-year history of serving individuals with complex conditions which require additional staff and more intensive services.

“Ever since enrolling at URS for childcare and therapies, Zeke has made incredible progress in so many areas like communication, feeding and more!” Zeke’s parents told a gathering of donors. “Having him there has also changed our lives as we no longer have to worry about which one of us has to take off work each week to take him to therapy appointments since he receives these during the day at URS.”

Here’s what they need:

Construction Paper

Watercolor Paper

Sharpies/EXPO Markers

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Stickers

Watercolor paints

Poster board

Small canvases

Melissa and Doug Wooden Peg Puzzle 6-Pack

Playdoh

Water Beads

Sand

Shaving Cream

Rice

Food Coloring

Dried Beans

Miniature toys such as Army Men, Polly Pockets

Beach towels

Adult Sweatpants (XL)

Toddler sweatpants and underwear (2T-3T & 4T)

Donations can be delivered to URS by appointment only to 4710 Old Troy Pike at Needmore Road. To make an appointment contact Chelsea, the Special Events & Communications Manager, at ccremeens@ursdayton.org or call 937-853-5464.

For a complete list and direct delivery to URS, visit URS’ electronic Wish List on Amazon at https://a.co/dX13jl8.

You can also go to https://ursdayton.org/wishlist/.

Other Ways to Help

Volunteers are always needed!

If you would like to help, please contact Hayley Smith Volunteer Coordinator at hsmith@ursdayton.org. Corporate, church, or civic groups can support the agency’s largest fundraiser, the Rubber Duck Regatta, by hosting a Duck Sales Campaign. Learn how you can get involved at daytonducks.com.

You can also support URS through its Monthly Giving Program, which allows donors to give as little as $10 a month. Visit ursdayton.org/donate to learn about the many ways you can make a lasting difference in the lives of children and adults with disabilities.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed