MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Volunteer at a park on Make a Difference Day

Many of us feel if we don’t have tons of time to volunteer, we can’t really make a difference in our communities.

That isn’t the case at all and the upcoming Make a Difference Day hosted by Five Rivers MetroParks is a perfect case in point. All you need is just three hours of free time on Saturday morning, Oct. 28.

On that annual day of service, people of all ages head for the parks to work at more than 20 projects across 14 sites throughout the Dayton area. The goal is to help beautify the parks and prepare them for the winter season.

Human resources and volunteer manager Jenny Hymans says volunteers are an integral part of supporting MetroParks in order to protect the region’s natural heritage. “Make a Difference Day is the perfect opportunity to get together with friends, family or coworkers and give back to your favorite MetroPark,” she says. “In just a few hours on a beautiful fall morning, you can make a difference.”

Volunteer Rebecca Schenking led her troop of Girl Scouts to Cox Arboretum last year and says it was a wonderful experience. “The staff member in charge of our project was well-prepared and ready to answer all of the questions my inquisitive Scouts had,” she notes. “As a group, we were planting bulbs in a new winding path that looked like a river when in bloom. Altogether, we planted 10,000 bulbs!”

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Schenking took the girls back to Cox in the spring to see the flowers in bloom. “They were awed and really proud of their hard work,” she says, adding that volunteering for Five Rivers MetroParks is meaningful work with the added benefit of being outdoors in one of our area’s beautiful parks.

MetroParks education coordinator Betty Hoevel says both Make a Difference Day and Adopt a Park (usually in April) are great opportunities for community members to volunteer and get to know the parks.

“At Wegerzyn MetroPark we have had families, scout and church groups and lots of individuals who just want to come and help,” she says. “One year I remember a group of Girl Scouts came to help build a small bridge along part of the Marie Aull Trail. They were tasked with moving some gravel from one spot to another so other people could work on the bridge. One person doing this alone would have been bored, but the girls had a great time and got the gravel moved with giggles in between.”

She also remembers a mother and daughter who came to clear away brush from the same part of the trail. “They said they loved doing volunteer days every year and really looked forward to them.”

Hoevel says it’s so impressive to see the generosity and support of the public for MetroParks. “We really couldn’t be the agency we are without their help. They are wonderful!”

Here are some of the jobs available on the upcoming Make a Difference Day:

INVASIVE PLANT REMOVAL: Invasive plants, such as honeysuckle, are detrimental to healthy habits and can be pervasive. Help is needed at multiple MetroParks locations to remove these plants.

LITTER REMOVAL: With so many visitors for summer concerts, festivals and programs, MetroParks staff need support collecting litter that has accumulated along the riverbanks.

FARM CHORES: Help is needed at Carriage Hill MetroPark’s historical farm to clean out the paddock. Those who volunteer can meet Jimmy, one of the farm’s draft horses, and learn about his life on the farm.

PRAIRIE CLEAN UP: Prairie clean up is needed at multiple locations and helps these important habitats during the cold weather months.

GARDEN MAINTENANCE: Garden clean up is essential for gardens to productively last over the cold weather seasons and be ready for spring. Garden beds need to be prepped for winter and certain plants must be cut back for the season.

SEED NURSERY MAINTENANCE: MetroParks seed nursery is where conservation teams collect plant seed for prairie restoration, a critical part of maintaining and restoring habitat. Volunteers are needed to help clear weeds, vegetation and more.

HABITAT MAINTENANCE: Adventure Central, located in West Dayton, is an after-school enrichment program for youth. This facility needs support with invasive plant removal and perhaps even planting a few trees.

HOW IT WORKS:

Registration is required via MetroParks’ volunteer site, Get Connected. Learn more and sign up at www.metroparks.org/volunteer. Deadline is Friday, Oct. 27.

Participants should dress for the weather and the activity in which they will participate. Supplies will be provided depending on the project, but individuals may want to bring gloves and a refillable water bottle.

If you aren’t available on Make a Difference Day, keep in mind that MetroParks volunteers are needed year-round for a variety of tasks. Learn more about becoming a volunteer for other projects and more at metroparks.org/volunteer.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.