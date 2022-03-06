MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Westwood Elementary appreciates children’s books

“Once the books are collected they are delivered to Westwood Elementary School,” explains Steel. “Some of the books are placed into the school’s new book vending machine. Students earn tokens by having good attendance, following directions and showing other positive behaviors. The students can then use their tokens to purchase a book from the vending machine. The goal is to promote literacy and make students excited to read.”

Books are also placed in the Little Free Library that’s outside Westwood’s main entrance.

“MVUUF not only provides popular children’s books; they also place an emphasis on books featuring diverse characters, positive messages and role models,” explains Steel.” The goal is to ensure all the kids have access to high quality books with characters and stories they can relate to.”

Here’s what they need:

Gently used books for children ages 4-12.

Early readers

Chapter books

Picture books

Encyclopedias

You can drop books off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the school, 2805 Oakridge Drive in Dayton. Another option is to take books between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Mondays or Fridays to Steel at his home, 810 Warrington Pl. in the Patterson Park neighborhood (Southeast off Patterson and Shroyer. )

For additional questions or to arrange pick up or different drop-offs contact Steve Steel at 937-304-4087.

“No donation is too small,” says Steel.” The fellowship will also accept monetary donations to purchase books. To donate online use the following link http://bit.ly/mvuufdonate and scroll down to the slot to donate for the Westwood/Wesley Book Drive or mail a check made out to MVUUF and with “book drive” in the memo line to: MVUUF, 8690 Yankee St., Washington Township, OH 45458.

According to Steel, several other Dayton elementary schools –including Fairview, Edison and Cleveland– also have Little Libraries. You might want to give them a call to see if they’d also welcome book donations.

Nice feedback

“As one of the volunteers at For All Seasons, I wanted to thank you for your article about our store and Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County,” writes Sue Curtis.” It has certainly made an impact in both donations and shoppers, which we greatly appreciate.”

Thanks, readers!

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.