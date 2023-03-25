MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help keep seniors safe!

Our Make a Difference readers can help by donating equipment or hosting a supply drive. “We have found that small, relatively inexpensive items like night lights, smoke detectors and light bulbs can make a significant difference in our clients’ homes where aging in place has become a priority,” Radachi notes. “A safety kit drive is a great way to get your co-workers involved in helping seniors in our community.”

Rebuilding Together Dayton board member Hank Betts brought one of his children along on a recent safety kit assembly project. “I think it’s very important that my children understand that there are some folks in our community who need our help to stay safe in their homes,” he says. “This has been a very rewarding experience for both of us, and one he’ll never forget.”

Here’s what they can use:

First-aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Fire blanket

Night lights

Flashlights

LED light bulbs

Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, sponges, rags etc.)

Drain snake clog remover

Fleece blanket

Mini-home tool kit

Exterior solar lights

Smoke/CO combination alarms

Non-skid strips for bathtub and exterior step

Weatherstripping

Programmable thermostat (when applicable)

You can drop off donations at all Day Air branch locations:

3501 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, 45419

3434 York Commons Blvd. Dayton, 45414 – Vandalia/Butler Township

9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville, 45458

2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, 45434

4100 W. Third St., Building 305, Dayton, 45428 – VA Medical Center location

For more information: Contact: www.rtdayton.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.