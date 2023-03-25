MAKE A DIFFERENCE: You can help keep seniors safe!

Rebuilding Together Dayton has been serving the Miami Valley for nearly 30 years with home repairs and modifications for low-income senior homeowners. What started as a one day a year volunteer driven program has expanded to become a year-round, county-wide effort to keep seniors safe in their homes.
The organization’s president/CEO Amy Radachi says it’s estimated that 12.7 percent of Dayton’s population is over the age of 65, that 30.6 percent of our community lives in poverty and that 46.5 percent of Dayton homes are owner-occupied. “Safe and healthy housing is key for neighborhood stabilization, as over 90 percent of elderly Americans report a desire to remain in their current home and age in place,” says Radachi. “In a world where 10,000 Americans turn 65 every day, and your zip code is more determinant of your health than your genetic code, home repairs for underserved populations become a critical need, exacerbated during a pandemic.”
Client Bertha T. says she’d never had a carbon monoxide detector until volunteers from Rebuilding Together Dayton came by with a safety kit for her. “It was full of useful items that make me feel safer in my home,” she says.
How we can help
Many homeowners are unaware of what specific items will help them stay safe and healthy or those items may be too costly for them to purchase.
Our Make a Difference readers can help by donating equipment or hosting a supply drive. “We have found that small, relatively inexpensive items like night lights, smoke detectors and light bulbs can make a significant difference in our clients’ homes where aging in place has become a priority,” Radachi notes. “A safety kit drive is a great way to get your co-workers involved in helping seniors in our community.”
Rebuilding Together Dayton board member Hank Betts brought one of his children along on a recent safety kit assembly project. “I think it’s very important that my children understand that there are some folks in our community who need our help to stay safe in their homes,” he says. “This has been a very rewarding experience for both of us, and one he’ll never forget.”
Here’s what they can use:
- First-aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Fire blanket
- Night lights
- Flashlights
- LED light bulbs
- Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, sponges, rags etc.)
- Drain snake clog remover
- Fleece blanket
- Mini-home tool kit
- Exterior solar lights
- Smoke/CO combination alarms
- Non-skid strips for bathtub and exterior step
- Weatherstripping
- Programmable thermostat (when applicable)
You can drop off donations at all Day Air branch locations:
- 3501 Wilmington Pike, Kettering, 45419
- 3434 York Commons Blvd. Dayton, 45414 – Vandalia/Butler Township
- 9655 Dayton-Lebanon Pike, Centerville, 45458
- 2089 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, 45434
- 4100 W. Third St., Building 305, Dayton, 45428 – VA Medical Center location
For more information: Contact: www.rtdayton.org.
