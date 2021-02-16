Make a difference: You can help We Care Arts transform lives

“We’ve created a renewed studio space allowing for artists to maintain a safe social distance and increased our materials and supplies with sanitation throughout studio sessions,” explains Langhout. “In many ways, We Care Arts has been reinvented by our new adaptations. Our mission is the same and the artists in our studios remind us daily how art inspires and heals through both happy and challenging times in our lives.”

Langhout says We Care Arts programs stand in bright contrast to the traditional workshops many people with disabilities attend each day. “Our studios are full of color and laughter while our artists visit with each other, excited about their day. Participants learn not only valuable job and life skills, but get to stretch their minds in ways traditional programming does not provide. Participating in our art classes provides artists an opportunity to interact with a variety of people, reinforces effective communication skills, and helps them to achieve a level of personal independence.”

What they need

Pencils

Acrylic paints

Canvases or wooden boards of any size

Large eyed sewing needles

Scissors, kids and adult sizes

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday at We Care Arts, 3035 Wilmington Pike in Kettering. The phone number is (937) 252-3937.

Other ways to help

Upcoming events include a Virtual Auction on Feb. 22-26 and a Wine & Design Virtual Painting & Wine Tasting Class on Thursday, March 11.

The artists at We Care Arts sell a wide variety of lovely gift items, both online and at gift shops located in the Berkeley Center studios on Wilmington Pike and in the Town and Country Shopping Center.

There are also opportunities to sponsor an artist with the Creative Edge Sponsorship program. Visit wecareart.org for more information.

Our “Make a Difference” readers continue to be wonderfully generous.

We just got some nice feedback from Chad Livins, philanthropy officer for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“The response (to the article) was overwhelming!” he says. “We now have enough personal care items for four months of deliveries to our families in need! We appreciate you!”

