Masquerage, a popular annual fundraiser in Dayton, discontinued after 24 years

After 24 years, the party is over for Masquerage.
Best known as Dayton’s “Party of Parties for a Cause,” Masquerage was presented by Equitas Health, one of the largest LGBTQ+ and HIV/AIDS health care organizations in the U.S. The Columbus-based organization spearheaded the annual festivities in support of HIV/AIDS case management, education, prevention and advocacy.
In a June 27 statement to supporters, Rob DuVall, Director of Events for Equitas Health, shared the “very difficult decision to discontinue Masquerage moving forward.”
“As we bid farewell to Masquerage, we do so with immense gratitude and pride,” DuVall stated. “The legacy of Masquerage will live on in the lives touched and the difference it has made. Your contributions and support have been the backbone of Masquerage allowing Equitas Health to raise awareness and provide a safe place for all has made a significant impact in our Dayton community. Your belief in our Equitas Health’s mission to be the gateway to good health for those at risk of or affected by HIV; for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ+) community; and for those seeking a welcoming health care home, has been the a great source of pride.”
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
An elaborately entertaining and deco costume party uniquely themed every year, Masquerage enticed patrons with music, dancing, food, a silent auction and special performances. This year’s event was scheduled to take place Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Dayton Arcade.
More than $1.5 million has been raised to support its prevention and education programs since Masquerage’s inception in 2002.
“Thank you again for your unwavering support and commitment,” DuVall said. “Your dedication has been truly remarkable, and we are forever grateful for the role you have played in making Masquerage a monumental success.”
About the Author