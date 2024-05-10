Meet the winners of Discover Classical’s 2024 Young Talent Search

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Annie Li, 16, violin, Mason

Li has been playing violin as far away as the Sydney Opera House, Chicago Symphony Center, and in our own state capital. She is a sophomore at Mason High School and a member of the Cincinnati Symphony Youth Orchestra. She previously performed with Cincinnati Junior Strings Orchestra. In addition to playing with the CYSO, Li performs with her high school Chamber Orchestra. She has also been honored in several competitions including a First Prize from the Grand Prize Virtuoso International Concerto Competition (2023), a Dayton Music Club scholarship (2023 & 2024) and a semi-finalist in the Tri-State Overture Awards (2022).

Evelyn Ni, 15, piano, Mason

Ni has been playing piano for 10 years. She is a freshman at the Cincinnati Country Day School, and credits her teacher, Benita Tse-Leung, with helping her find the beauty in the music. In addition to playing piano, Ni enjoys singing, coding and working on graphic design/social media posts for her school clubs and organizations. In the future, she is interested in working in the field of business and economics.

Christina Taylor, 17, violin, Dayton

Taylor has been playing violin for 14-years and is the co-concertmaster for the Springfield Youth Symphony Orchestra. She also plays with the Fairborn Regional Orchestra. She has earned the Grand Cup and Presidents Cup at the OFMC Festival events and consistently receives top ratings in the 13 years she has participated in this festival. She also earned an honorable mention for the David L. Pierson Concerto Competition. She also enjoys art classes, horseback riding, cooking, reading, and spending time with her pets. Her future goals include pursuing a degree in psychology.

Alice Zheng, 11, piano, Mason

Zheng, a fifth-grade student at Mason Intermediate School, discovered her passion for music at age 5 when she began learning piano with Dr. Yali Luo in Arizona. After moving to Mason in 2022, she continued her piano journey with Dr. Benita Leung. She has been awarded top prizes at competitions such as 2022 Carmel Klavier International Piano Competition for Young Artists, 2023 Ohio MTA Auditions Festival, 2023 Nathaniel Patch Piano Competition, and 2024 OMTA/Graves Piano Solo and Ensemble Contest. She also likes reading, crafting, playing computer games, and learning violin for fun.

In addition to this year’s winners, percussionist Jackson Riffle, a 2016 Young Talent Search winner and the first percussionist to win the award, will render a special performance. Riffle is a performer, educator, composer, and arranger, originally from Pleasant Hill. He received his Bachelor of Music with concentrations in Piano and Percussion Performance from Wright State University, and Master’s in Music from the University of Georgia.

Riffle has also appeared as a soloist with numerous ensembles and has performed with the Charleston Symphony, Huntsville Symphony, Augusta Symphony, Springfield Symphony, Richmond Symphony, Carmel Symphony, and Ozark Opera Orchestra. As a composer, he is a staff member of Fannin Musical Productions, published through Tapspace, C. Alan, and Bachovich, and writes for schools and marching bands across the United States.

The gala will begin with a VIP reception from 6 to 6:45 p.m. allowing guests to meet the winners and enjoy a champagne toast. Doors open for the main event at 6:45 p.m. which includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, complimentary beer and wine, a raffle, and performances by the winners and Riffle. Cocktail attire is requested.

Daniel J. Curran Place is located at 1700 S. Patterson Blvd. Valet parking is available and lot parking is in Lot R1.

General admission tickets are notably priced at $150. For tickets or more information, call 937-222-9377 or visit discoverclassical.org.