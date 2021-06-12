Miracle Clubhouse helps those recovering from mental illness

Miracle Clubhouse recently partnered with Dayton artists Tiffany Clark and Leslea Hipp of The Mural Machine to continue work on the “Love You: Mental Wellness/Suicide Awareness Mural,” located on Keowee Street between First and Third streets. The mural honors those who have attempted suicide or have lost their lives. This phase of the project is being funded by Culture Works and the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District 2020 Special Projects Grant.

Dayton-area community volunteers are invited to the next Community Workday to help paint, clean and improve the mural from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. The special workday is open and accessible to all. Parking is available at lots located near each end of the mural.

“We are excited to partner with The Mural Machine on this project, show our community that mental health resources are available and beautify our city,” says Trick. “We hope to bring awareness to mental health and open dialogue to end stigma. We don’t want anyone to feel alone.”

Here’s what they need

• Snack food for the Clubhouse snack bar (including granola bars, chips, crackers, peanuts)

• Cooking supplies (olive oil, butter, condiments, salad dressing, and gallon Ziploc bags)

• Office supplies (pens, dry erase markers, notebooks, binders, folders, etc.)

• Personal hygiene products (toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, soap)

• Potting soil and planters

Drop off donations from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 243 Warren St., Dayton.

For more information, contact Trick at (937) 262·7983 or k.trick@gesmv.org.

Want to learn more?

The Miracle Clubhouse is also committed to eliminating stigma through educational presentations. The organization regularly hosts Lunch & Learns where community members learn about the Clubhouse model and mental illness.

Currently, Lunch & Learns are held virtually through Zoom on the third Tuesday of each month at noon. The next one is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15. If you’d like to attend contact k.trick@gesmv.org for the Zoom link.

For more information, visit www.gesmv.org or call (937) 262-7983.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.