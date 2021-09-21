Mural project embraces ‘diversity in all forms’

A mural project created by artists with developmental disabilities is nearing completion.
Five artists participating in the Spire Arts vocational program at I Am Boundless have spent a year conceptualizing, planning and executing six murals to beautify the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services Northview Center, 8114 N. Main St.
The artists, Tyler Garrett, Kent Cruea, Alicia Vencill, Carlton Canady and Kaitlyn Daugherty, collaborated with members of the community to create the murals.
Hailey Fulford, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati’s nationally recognized Design Architecture Art and Planning program, served as the artist-in-residence, providing project coordination and guidance to the artists and the participating agencies.
The colorful large-scale scenes depict the artists’ different styles and include water lilies, an eagle, a monster truck rally and the word “community” painted in street-art style.
“Meaningful, community-oriented projects can be challenging for artists with developmental disabilities to access and we saw this project as a chance to bring people together that might not otherwise have an opportunity to collaborate,” said Dr. Pamela Combs, superintendent of the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services, in a release.
“By working with Boundless and Culture Works to create an inclusive project that celebrates diversity in all its forms, we learn from each other and foster both community and unity.”
The project is a collaboration between the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Culture Works and I Am Boundless, a local provider of services to people with developmental disabilities.