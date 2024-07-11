Muse Machine’s Summer Institute celebrates Dayton’s funk heritage

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Muse Machine, Dayton’s revered arts education organization, is offering a chance for educators to participate in a free, four-day professional development opportunity celebrating Dayton’s funk heritage.

Slated July 15-18, the Muse Machine’s Summer Institute is titled “Get in the Groove: Foundations for a Funky Classroom.” Organizers said teachers will take “a ‘fantastic voyage’ into funk’s legacy and future while discovering this music’s capacity for creative self-expression and a shared sense of community.”

“Over the years, Muse’s annual professional development for educators has explored a wide range of art forms, including devised theater, opera and jazz,” said Muse Executive Director Ruth Reveal, in a news release. “This year we are thrilled to focus on the groove that developed in our own city. The impact of Dayton funk music is one of the many reasons to take pride in calling this place ‘home.’”

Featured teaching artists include: musician and composer LaFrae Sci, executive director of artistic programs at Willie Mae Rock Camp in Brooklyn, NY; musician and musical director, Deron Bell, leader of Deron Bell’s Smooth Jazz Band; internationally acclaimed storyteller, writer, performance artist, and educator Omopé Carter Daboiku; and singer-songwriter, poet, and dancer, Mariah Johnson, all of whom are originally from or currently reside in Dayton. Visual artist and musician Reginald H. Harmon and interdisciplinary artist Rodney Veal will also join the Institute team.

“As a music educator and licensed practitioner of restorative practices, I believe that any teacher can connect with students on a deeper level through the universal language of music,” Bell said. “Whether you’re new to music or an experienced musician, I want to help you transform your classroom dynamics and empower your students with essential life skills. Let’s make learning resonate with every note.”

Workshops will take place from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Arts Center, located at 126 N. Main St. in downtown Dayton, and Tuesday sessions will be held at Central State University, Dayton location, 840 Germantown St. Food and drink will be provided for registered attendees. Educators can earn 28 seat hours and/or three graduate credits.

All PreK-12 educators and administrators are invited to participate. For more information or to register, visit musemachine.com/institute or contact Muse Director of Secondary and Educator Programs Emily Gray at emily@musemachine.com. Also, some Summer Institute sessions are open to the public, with no registration required; contact Gray to participate.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

