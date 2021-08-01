Musical instruments needed for Dayton students

“For our students, their instrument can be a catalyst for greater self-expression, collaboration, and personal achievement,” says Ruth Reveal, director of education with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. “Playing an instrument can completely change the trajectory of their lives.”

Making music

“Q the Music” is a daily after-school string orchestra program that supports the musical, academic and social growth of at-promise youth in the Dayton community. Located at Ruskin Elementary, students in grades 3 through 6 receive academic tutoring; take group lessons in violin, viola and cello; and participate in string orchestra rehearsals.

“Because these students are so young, they cannot play a full-size instrument,” Yu explains. “And while we have a need for all instruments, this is where the dire need for 1/2 and 3/4 string instruments comes in.”

Dayton Public Schools including Stivers, Northmont and Springboro are just a few of the region’s schools that have received instruments over the years. In 2020, even in the midst of the pandemic, more than 100 instruments were collected.

The most pressing needs

1/2 and 3/4 size violins, violas, cellos, and basses

Flutes

Clarinets

Trumpets

Trombones

Snare drums

Strings

Mouthpieces

Reeds

Donating your instrument is easy. Simply take your instrument to your nearest Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center by Saturday, July 31. All donations are tax-deductible. More information, including a list of Grismer locations, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.