‘My Life of Crime’ is essay collection to savor

That sense of profound boredom drives some of the action. In the essay “Jury Duty” he’s hanging around a court building waiting to see if he will get called to serve on a jury and he’s exquisitely bored: “time took on an almost palpable quality, like a thick, gooey sauce.”

These moments of lethargy are interspersed with seconds of sheer adrenaline drenched terror. Gore was living in New York City and he describes when two guys were getting ready to mug him in the lobby of his apartment building. He manages to escape. After that he feels like “the whole social contract of the city had crumbled for me. I distrusted everyone.”

He moved back to New Jersey for a few years but the allure of New York was irresistible. Upon his return he fell in love, got married, and adopted a magical cat. In the final essay of the book, the novella length “Appendix,” he recounts one of the finest cat rescue stories ever as they rescued a kitten they called Luna.

“Appendix” reveals what it felt like as Gore was getting submerged in a medical treatment experience with his alternating periods of lethargy then brief instances of paranoia and dread. In this same essay he also admits to the abject fear they were feeling when Luna the cat got mortally ill then had a bizarrely amazing recovery.

The author strews gleaming descriptions of people he encounters throughout these essays. There’s wit, pathos, keen observations, a collection to savor.

