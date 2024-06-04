National Cheese Day: The cheesiest food and dining content from the Dayton Daily News

For National Cheese Day today, June 4, there is only one thing to do: Eat!
The annual day goes all the way back to 1914 when dairy tourism was being marketed in Monroe, Wisc. (and to this day we think of dairy and cheese when we think of Wisconsin). The city throws a large festival annually that draws tens of thousands of hungry visitors.
National Cheese Day is not to be confused with National Cheese Lovers Day, which we celebrated back in January. Yes, there are TWO holidays for this!
Man, do we love cheese. Some describe the sensation of eating cheese as “umami,” which translates to “essence of deliciousness” in Japanese. It’s often called our fifth taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter.
To celebrate today, here is a list of stories where cheese was part of the food and dining reporting experience:
