Is Dayton home to ‘the largest coven of vampires’? Netflix documentary explores idea

An upcoming Netflix documentary titled “Vampires of Gem City” will explore the notion that Dayton has been home “to the largest coven of vampires outside of New Orleans,” according to What’s on Netflix.

The logline for the documentary reads:

“For the last 30 years, Dayton, Ohio has been home to the largest coven of vampires outside of New Orleans. When a man goes missing in the goth nightclub they use as their headquarters, the case goes cold until a police officer comes forward in 2008 with a story.”

The logline references the disappearance of 26-year-old George Phillip Gall, best known as Phil or Phillip, who went missing in Dayton in October 1994. In 2008, a police officer told the Dayton Daily News he believed Gall had been involved in a “ritual” and also claimed the bar he was seen near, called Asylum, which was located on South Main Street, was a secret meeting place for vampires. The state declared Gall dead in 2002.

“The story was that Gall was supposed to have been involved in an occult ritual in the upper floors of the bar and then was beheaded, and that head was sold as a relic for the occultist involved,” police officer David Williams told this news outlet at the time.

“Vampires of Gem City” is directed by Joshua Rofé, who helmed the 2021 Netflix documentary “Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed.” His credits include “Sasquatch,” “Kupenda,” “Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole,” “Lorena,” and “Active Shooter: America Under Fire.”

No release date has been set for the documentary.

