New concert series on Ren Fest grounds to launch this weekend

Sept. 19: Scotty Bratcher Band

Sept. 19 will feature the Scotty Bratcher Band. Bratcher, who hails from Preble County, has played with and opened for an impressive list of musicians and bands including Little Texas, Blue Oyster Cult, Buddy Guy, Joe Bonamassa, Chris Duarte, Anthony Gomes, Foghat, Lonnie Brooks, Walter Trout, .38 Special, Styx, Peter Frampton, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Tinsley Ellis, Lou Graham of Foreigner, Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band, Delbert McClinton, Lee Roy Parnell, and many more. He is an accomplished studio musician who has recorded with many blues, rock, country, gospel, funk and even heavy metal artists. His guitar prowess will be on display at the mid-September event for all to see.

Oct. 3: Southern Accents

Southern Accents will be featured on Oct. 3. The Tom Petty tribute band promises to bring the timeless melodies, sweet rhythms and wild rock-music of Petty to the stage for everyone to experience and fall in love with all over again, passionately, accurately and vibrantly, recreating some of the most important songs to have ever been written throughout our music’s history.

1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q opened is situated on the grounds of the Ohio Renaissance Festival at 10542 E. State Route 73 near Waynesville.

How it works

The 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q will open at 2 p.m. each day and music will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show will be $10 a person. Seating is first-come, first-served and limited to four people per square. Guests provide the seating, so bring your lawn chairs.

The restaurant helmed by pitmasters Chris Cavender and Erin Kozac features smoked tender turkey, pulled pork, ribs, tri tips, Texas hot link sausages and wings. The meats each have their own customized rubs and are then smoked daily using apple, cherry and hickory woods. In 2016, Cavendae took home first place in a National Barbecue competition for his “All About The Meat” beef rub.

With roughly 200 seats on a 3,200-square-foot covered deck, the rustic, outdoor covered patio is one of the best in our region. CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

What to know before you go

Here are the protocols that will be followed for the mini-concert series:

• Employees and customers are required to wear masks except for eating or drinking or when 6 feet of social distancing between people/groups can be achieved.

• Ticket sales will be limited to the current State of Ohio guidelines.

• Socially distanced pods are limited to 4 people per pod. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

• You must be in your pod to eat or drink in the stage area or seated on the patio at the 1572 Roadhouse Bar-B-Q.

• Social distancing will be in effect in lines for beverages, seating, and ticketing.

• Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the area.

• Additional cleaning of restroom facilities will be done.

• Ticket sales are highly encouraged to be done in advance online for contactless entry.

• A minimum of 12 feet will be between the stage and the audience.

• There will be one-way entry and exit into the stage area.

• Walkways will be socially distanced between pods.

• No congregating in open areas is allowed.

• No meet and greet will be permitted with performers.

• Protocols are subject to change based upon most current State guidelines.

For more information visit https://1572roadhousebarbq.com/events

