New exhibit honoring women artists opens Saturday at Dayton Art Institute

Sara M. Vance Waddell has been celebrated across Ohio and beyond. Women of Cincy, an organization dedicated to showcasing women across the city, praised her as “a prominent activist and patron of the arts.” They also said she “has amassed one of the largest collections of women’s art in the Midwest.”

The collection has been displayed in a number of museums across the country, with a piece even being featured in the Smithsonian American Art Museum. The collection in particular has a focus on pieces that comment on social issues such as LGBTQ+ and reproductive rights.

The Dayton Art Institute warns patrons that a number of the pieces in the exhibit will contain “images of nudity and art addressing various issues that include sexual relations, reproductive rights and violence.” The museum recommends those with questions reach out to staff.

“Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection” will close Sept. 8.

How to go

What: “Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection”

When: June 22 through September 8. Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, and 12-5 p.m. Sundays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

More info: daytonartinstitute.org or call 937-223-4278