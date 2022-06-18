Northmont FISH needs food items, clothing

In 2014 Northmont FISH moved into a new facility in Englewood providing food and clothing assistance to those who live in the Northmont City School district. Clients are currently eligible to request services monthly. “We offer appointments for grocery orders to be picked up and clients are welcome to shop the Clothing Closet at their convenience during open hours, “says Eck.

Most recently, Northmont Fish is offering Spanish translation services from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

“We have been so excited to partner with the Northmont Spanish Department to offer translation services for Spanish speaking individuals in the community,” says Eck. “The students and their teacher who are volunteering their time are an amazing group and we appreciate them more than they could know.”

Here’s what they can use:

Saltine Crackers

Pork and Beans

Pancake Mix

Syrup

Boxed mashed potatoes

Cereal

Cleaning sponges

All-purpose cleaners

Dish soap

Laundry pods

Box Mac and Cheese

Dry Pasta, pasta sauce

Canned meats

Cold Cereal

Gently used (or new) clothing and shoes for all sizes and genders

Small Bottles household cleaners

Small bottles laundry detergent

Kitchen sponges

Paper towels and toilet paper

Small housewares—dishes, silverware, small appliances such as crockpots, griddles, toaster ovens, etc.

Donations can be dropped off during office hours or after hours to the container on the front porch at 265 Smith Dr. in Englewood. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food pantry appointments are available from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Clothing Closet is open from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information: www.Northmont fish.org, call 937-836-4807 or on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/northmontfish.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.