Northmont FISH needs food items, clothing

44 minutes ago

It was in the fall of 1973 that Northmont FISH was started by Anita Rankin and Polly Weiland.

“They had a mutual friend from the Brookville FISH who proposed the idea of starting a FISH organization in the Englewood community and the ladies ran with it,” says the organization’s new executive director, Emily Eck. FISH stands for Friends in Service for Humanity. The humanitarian non-profit organization is directly affiliated with Salem Church of God in Clayton.

“In those early days Northmont FISH offered transportation, emergency child care, food and lodging assistance, visits with shut-ins, and so much more,” says Eck. At that time each volunteer was responsible for one day each month. If a call came on your assigned day, day, it was your turn to meet the need.

Eck says the mission has remained the same over the years: “to facilitate life change by meeting foundational needs through nourishing relationships.” But she says programming and services have altered to adjust to changing community needs.

In 2014 Northmont FISH moved into a new facility in Englewood providing food and clothing assistance to those who live in the Northmont City School district. Clients are currently eligible to request services monthly. “We offer appointments for grocery orders to be picked up and clients are welcome to shop the Clothing Closet at their convenience during open hours, “says Eck.

Most recently, Northmont Fish is offering Spanish translation services from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings.

“We have been so excited to partner with the Northmont Spanish Department to offer translation services for Spanish speaking individuals in the community,” says Eck. “The students and their teacher who are volunteering their time are an amazing group and we appreciate them more than they could know.”

Here’s what they can use:

  • Saltine Crackers
  • Pork and Beans
  • Pancake Mix
  • Syrup
  • Boxed mashed potatoes
  • Cereal
  • Cleaning sponges
  • All-purpose cleaners
  • Dish soap
  • Laundry pods
  • Box Mac and Cheese
  • Dry Pasta, pasta sauce
  • Canned meats
  • Cold Cereal
  • Gently used (or new) clothing and shoes for all sizes and genders
  • Small Bottles household cleaners
  • Small bottles laundry detergent
  • Kitchen sponges
  • Paper towels and toilet paper
  • Small housewares—dishes, silverware, small appliances such as crockpots, griddles, toaster ovens, etc.

Donations can be dropped off during office hours or after hours to the container on the front porch at 265 Smith Dr. in Englewood. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Food pantry appointments are available from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Clothing Closet is open from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 9-11 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

For more information: www.Northmont fish.org, call 937-836-4807 or on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/northmontfish.

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Meredith Moss

Meredith Moss has been writing for the Dayton Daily News for decades. She writes "On the Arts” features and the “Make a Difference” column focusing on non-profits. She volunteers and has received the YWCA's Woman of Influence' award and the Humanitarian award from the National Conference of Community and Justice. Email: Meredith.Moss@coxinc.com

