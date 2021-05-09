Ohioana Literary Trail: Hallie Quinn Brown, ‘one of the greatest elocutionists’

The next stop for us in the Dayton area is at the marker for Hallie Quinn Brown, a Wilberforce University graduate in 1873, who was the author of books and speeches, and was a founder of the National Association of Colored Women, for which she also served as president from 1920-1924.

Hallie Quinn Brown, an elocutionist, educator and activist, posed for a formal portrait at a Xenia photography studio. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS

Her marker is located at Central State University, on Maplewood Avenue, in Wilberforce, on the south side of the Hallie Quinn Brown Library. Sponsors of her marker are the Ohio Bicentennial Commission, Cinergy Foundation and The Ohio Historical Society.

Born in Pittsburgh in 1850 to former slaves, Brown moved with her family to Wilberforce in 1870 where she earned her Bachelor of Science from Wilberforce University in 1873. She taught in public and plantation schools in Mississippi and South Carolina, taught in public school in Dayton, served as a principal of Tuskegee Institute in Alabama under Booker T. Washington, and became a professor of elocution at Wilberforce in 1893.

According to Britannica.com, she pioneered African American women’s clubs in the United States. She also toured Europe and Great Britain extensively in 1894-1899 to give lectures on African American life in the United States, appearing twice before Queen Victoria.

Her books were “Bits and Odds: A Choice Selection of Recitations” (1880), “First Lessons in Public Speaking” (1920), and “Homespun Heroines and Other Women of Distinction” (1926).

According to an entry about her on the National Park Service website, “There are people who give great speeches, and there are those who perform them. Hallie Quinn Brown was one of the few who performed speeches. In her era, she was recognizes as one of the greatest elocutionists across two continents, Europe and America. Though she rarely appears in history books, Brown’s legacy can be found in today’s speech-language pathologists and spoken word artists.”

