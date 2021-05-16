Ohioana Literary Trail: Virginia Hamilton, distinguished children’s author

She is known as America’s most honored writer of children’s literature, and received numerous awards and honors in her field, including the Edgar Allan Poe Award (“The Edgar”) from Mystery Writers of America, the Hans Christian Andersen Medal for the body of her work, the John Newbery Medal, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Award for the body of her work, a MacArthur Fellowship (“Genius Award”), the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Children, the Ohioana Award (three times), and the Ohio Governor’s Award.

An excellent resource to learn more is “Virginia Hamilton: America’s Storyteller,” by Julie K. Rubini.

This is the most expansive biography of Virginia published for young readers and was vetted for accuracy by her husband, poet Arnold Adoff. It is the fourth installment in the Biographies for Young Readers series, published by Ohio University Press.

You can also learn more about Virginia Hamilton at www.virginiahamilton.com, which includes a complete list of her works and awards,

Upcoming literary events:

· Tuesday May 18, 7-8:30 p.m. — Wright Memorial Library (www.wrightlibrary.org) hosts Virtual Wright Library Poets, a library sponsored writing group for adults to share their work in a support setting. The group, which is open to poets from beginners to more advanced, currently meets virtually. For more information and the meeting link, contact Elizabeth Schmidt: schmidt@wrightlibrary.org, 937-294-7171.

· Wednesday May 19, 7-8:30 p.m. — Washington-Centerville Library offers a free, online program on “The Ohioana Literary Trail,” featuring Ohioana Library Association Director David Weaver and Betty Weibel, author of “The Ohio Literary Trail: a guide,” exploring the states five geographic regions with literary sites paying tribute to authors, poets, and other literary luminaries of the state. Registration is required. Visit www.wclibrary.info and click on “Programs,” then “Authors & Writers,” and scroll down to the program description and link for more details and to register.

· Thursday, May 20, 7 p.m. — Dayton Literary Peace Prize presents its next “Turn the Page” online event, featuring a conversation between Patricia Engel, the 2017 Fiction Winner and author for “The Veins of the Ocean” and Edwidge Danticat, the 2008 Nonfiction Winner for “Brother, I’m Dying.” The topic of the discussion, moderated by Gilbert King, 2013 Nonfiction Runnerup, is “Human Rights-Human Wrongs: Writing about Immigration.” Learn more at www.daytonliterarypeaceprize.org/get-involved/

· Wednesday, May 26, 6:30-8 p.m. — Word’s Worth Writing Connections presents “Embrace Your Literary Mama” led by Christina Consolino, one of the Senior Editors of the online magazine “Literary Mama,” to help writers create and shape pieces about motherhood in all its aspects. You do not need to have a work-in-progress to attend or benefit from this class. This is an online class held via Zoom. Learn more and register at www.wordsworthdayton.com

