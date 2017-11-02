One good recipe: Fig, Pear and Walnut Salad

Apples tend to get most of the love this time of year, but fall also is prime time for a variety of pears. My favorites are Bosc and Anjou pears, both of which are firm and sweet, and when sliced on top of a simple green salad elevate it to greatness.
Blue cheese pairs especially well with fresh pears, so that’s what I always crumble on top. Usually with abandon. Figs are another given, both to celebrate the season and to add a sweet counterbalance to the peppery, spicy bite of arugula.
My fledgling fig tree didn’t bear fruit this year, so I used dried mission figs. If you’re not a walnut fan, substitute pecans or almonds.
If you like, you can add a handful of homemade croutons for extra crunch. But it’s just as nice served with crusty bread, and less work.
Fig, Pear and Walnut Salad
For dressing
1 garlic clove, chopped with a pinch of salt into a paste
1 shallot, finely diced
2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
Juice 1/2 lemon
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
For salad
6 dried figs, sliced into bite-sized pieces, or 4 fresh figs, quartered
4 firm pears, halved, cored and thinly sliced
1 cup toasted walnuts
8 ounces blue cheese
3 cups spinach
3 cups arugula
Mix the dressing ingredients in jar with a lid, and shake well to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Place salad ingredients in a large bowl, and toss together with hands. Season with a little salt.
Add dressing, and toss lightly to combine.
Makes 4 generous servings.
— Gretchen McKay