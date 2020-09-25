Out on 5th a new destination for outdoor fitness

Out on 5th has created more than expanded dining and entertainment spaces as Fifth Street in the Oregon District is also becoming a fitness hot spot.
“I was thinking what more is there to do than eating and drinking in the street,” said Guy Fragmin, owner of 416 Diner. “What can we do to add a high level of energy?”
Fragmin reached out to friend and yoga instructor Eclipse Leavy of Laughing Fox Metacine to discuss possibilities. It wasn’t long before the space outside of 416 Diner was hosting gentle yoga with Leavy.
“At 9 a.m. on a Saturday, it’s really beautiful and quiet,” Leavy said. “It’s just a wonderful experience.”
More students have joined the practice each week and Leavy added a Sunday gentle yoga and mimosas class — with post-practice refreshments at Blind Bob’s. Both classes are designed for all ability levels.
“There is a lot of groundwork, focus on breathing technique and slow and gentle movement,” she said. “My biggest goal is to increase bodily awareness. I encourage people to find what feels good.”
The informal setting and low cost — just $10 for Leavy’s classes — take away two common excuses for not giving yoga a try and Leavy quickly discounted a third.
“I hear so many people say, ‘I’m not flexible enough for yoga,' and that’s like saying I’m too dirty to take a shower,” she said, smiling.
Yoga, however, isn’t the only option as Fragmin also partnered with Wright State University Campus Recreation to offer a variety of classes. Feel like dancing — try Zumba. Ready to work smart and hard — try the cardio and strength training class. Both are currently offered along with multiple yoga options. All of the Wright State classes are offered free of charge.
“I knew it was a unique idea, but people seem really excited about it and I think there is definitely an opportunity to grow it,” Fragmin said. “I also think there is a great opportunity for other small businesses to benefit.”
As interest grows in the fitness on 5th classes, so, too, will the options. Leavy is planning to host a fun Onesie Yoga — yes, yoga class while wearing a onesie — on a few Friday nights. Kids yoga is also a possibility.
“I really want to bring a sense of play into this,” she said.
Out on 5th will continue on weekends through the end of October with Fifth Street closed to vehicular traffic Friday through Sunday. Participants should bring their own yoga mat. Additional information is available on 416 Diner’s Facebook page.
Upcoming Out on 5th Fitness Classes
Classes held in front of 416 Diner
Sept. 25 – Onesie yoga, 6-7 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Sept. 26 – Cardio and strength training, 11 a.m.-noon
Sept. 27 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.
Oct. 3 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Oct. 3 – Yoga, 11 a.m.-noon
Oct. 4 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.
Oct. 10 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Oct. 10 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon
Oct. 11 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.
Oct. 17 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Oct. 17 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon
Oct. 18 – Yoga, 11 a.m.-noon
Oct. 18 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.
Oct. 24 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Oct. 24 – Cardio and strength training, 11 a.m.-noon
Oct. 25 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.
Oct. 30 – Onesie yoga, 6-7 p.m.
Oct. 31 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.
Oct. 31 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon