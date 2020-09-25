Out on 5th a new destination for outdoor fitness

“There is a lot of groundwork, focus on breathing technique and slow and gentle movement,” she said. “My biggest goal is to increase bodily awareness. I encourage people to find what feels good.”

The informal setting and low cost — just $10 for Leavy’s classes — take away two common excuses for not giving yoga a try and Leavy quickly discounted a third.

“I hear so many people say, ‘I’m not flexible enough for yoga,' and that’s like saying I’m too dirty to take a shower,” she said, smiling.

Zumba is one of the fitness classes being offered in the Oregon District. CONTRIBUTED/DEBBIE JUNIEWICZ Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DEBBIE JUNIEWICZ Credit: CONTRIBUTED/DEBBIE JUNIEWICZ

Yoga, however, isn’t the only option as Fragmin also partnered with Wright State University Campus Recreation to offer a variety of classes. Feel like dancing — try Zumba. Ready to work smart and hard — try the cardio and strength training class. Both are currently offered along with multiple yoga options. All of the Wright State classes are offered free of charge.

“I knew it was a unique idea, but people seem really excited about it and I think there is definitely an opportunity to grow it,” Fragmin said. “I also think there is a great opportunity for other small businesses to benefit.”

As interest grows in the fitness on 5th classes, so, too, will the options. Leavy is planning to host a fun Onesie Yoga — yes, yoga class while wearing a onesie — on a few Friday nights. Kids yoga is also a possibility.

“I really want to bring a sense of play into this,” she said.

Out on 5th will continue on weekends through the end of October with Fifth Street closed to vehicular traffic Friday through Sunday. Participants should bring their own yoga mat. Additional information is available on 416 Diner’s Facebook page.

Upcoming Out on 5th Fitness Classes

Classes held in front of 416 Diner

Sept. 25 – Onesie yoga, 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 26 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 26 – Cardio and strength training, 11 a.m.-noon

Sept. 27 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 3 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Oct. 3 – Yoga, 11 a.m.-noon

Oct. 4 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 10 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Oct. 10 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon

Oct. 11 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 17 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Oct. 17 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon

Oct. 18 – Yoga, 11 a.m.-noon

Oct. 18 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 24 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Oct. 24 – Cardio and strength training, 11 a.m.-noon

Oct. 25 – Gentle yoga and mimosas, 1-1:45 p.m.

Oct. 30 – Onesie yoga, 6-7 p.m.

Oct. 31 – Gentle yoga in the District with Eclipse, 9-10 a.m.

Oct. 31 – Zumba, 11 a.m.-noon