Party at the Plaza, a free community tailgate, returns tonight at Day Air Ballpark

Lifestyles
By
1 hour ago
Water Street District’s family-friendly Party at the Plaza tailgate event returns tonight at Day Air Ballpark.

Hosted in partnership with Dayton Dragons and presented by Water Street District, this free community event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. before the Dayton Dragons face the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m.

The first Party at the Plaza of the season will be centered around the theme “Wild in Water Street District,” featuring a special appearance from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and the Madison Mohawk Steel Drum Band. Additional activities include inflatables, the Dragons Green Team, Roofman, Pedal Wagon tours throughout Water Street District, raffle giveaways and more.

10 things to do in the Dayton area this weekend

Vendors slated to participate include:

● ReptiGirls Reptiles

● Honey Hill Farm

● Square One Salon

● Dayton Beer Company

● Downtown Dayton Partnership

● Winans Chocolates + Coffees

● Water Street District’s Pint Path Passport

44 FREE CONCERTS: Levitt Pavilion Dayton announces 2024 season

“The Dragons experience begins for each game on the plaza outside of Day Air Ballpark. Our partners at Water Street District are bringing together truly spectacular events with three Parties at the Plaza in 2024,” said Bob Murphy, President of the Dayton Dragons, in a news release. “We’re looking forward to the first event on Friday, May 3. It’s going to be a can’t miss day in the heart of Water Street District.”

For more information about Party at the Plaza, visit waterstreetdayton.com. Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

