PATIO OF THE WEEK: Jimmie’s Ladder 11 is ready for business seven days a week

On a recent trip to Jimmie’s Ladder 11 not only did the outdoor plants leading into the restaurant appear to be well maintained, there was a gardener lovingly tending to them.

Over the years the restaurant has always taken great care with its planters and investment in creating an inviting environment that speaks to the color and excitement of summer with bright blooms.

Not only is the patio inviting, so too is the menu. Jimmie’s Ladder 11 has something for everyone. Its menu features five full pages packed with fantastic options for every kind of eater out there. They aim to please and they do with a menu that is fun to explore.

The restaurant itself is big and has plenty of spots to find seating indoors, too.

The two-story historic structure featuring 6,000-square-feet of space seats around 85 people inside. The building was home to Engine House #11 which was completed in 1892 and served as one of the last horse drawn companies in Dayton.

But during summer, it’s the outdoor seating that shines. The patio seats around 60 comfortably. and there are several tables on the smaller secondary patio out front as well.

What makes it a patio of the week is that the large patio is covered meaning a little bad weather won’t ruin your meal.

The things I love the most besides the food being delicious and the service being on point is that expansive menu I mentioned that offers almost 100 dishes to choose from and the hours. Jimmie’s is one of the few restaurants in town that is open seven days a week — 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

I don’t ever have to think about what patio is open because I know Jimmie’s is always open and ready for me.

It’s a great spot to hit for happy hour and appetizers like the Creole cheesecake ($14), a savory blend of Andouille sausage, smoked Gouda, cream cheese, onions and red peppers served with warm pita chips.

For something more hardy you can go with a Ladder 11 classic like the Ladder 11 lasagna ($20) or the Ladder 11 sandwich ($14), which is grilled corned beef, grilled pastrami, coleslaw and Russian dressing served on rye or hoagie bread.

The diverse selection of great sandwiches and salads is the perfect pairing with a good patio. My favorite salad is the Dr. Saidel’s Salad ($11 large, $8 small) with a bed of mixed greens topped with feta cheese, Greek olives, tomato, onions, cucumber and parsley served with a garlic dressing and the Ladder 11 ($14) sandwich is not to be missed if you’ve never had it. But really, it’s all good and that’s the number one reason worth going to Jimmie’s Ladder 11.

They have great drinks — from draft beer to wine to specialty seasonal cocktails and is a great place to relax and grab a refreshment, which is what any good patio calls for.

Contact this writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

How to go

What: Jimmie’s Ladder 11

Where: 936 Brown St., Dayton

More information: www.jladder11.com or 937-424-1784