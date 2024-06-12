PATIO OF THE WEEK: Lily’s Bistro celebrates 11-year anniversary

Last week, the lilies were in full bloom on Lily’s beautiful back patio oasis in the Oregon District.

Lily’s has three patios to choose from, including a patio in the front that runs parallel with 5th St. with great views of the hustle and bustle of the entertainment district under the cover of shade, but the best by far is the back patio. It is absolutely gorgeous and is one of those spots that can transport you to somewhere else when everything is green and flowering — especially when it is filled with the scent from beautiful lilies. It’s a patio that works for brunch, lunch or dinner with equal success.

The menu has been designed to be shareable with plenty of small plate options in addition to more traditional entrees.

June 13 marks 11 years in business for the popular Oregon District restaurant. A special five-course beer dinner featuring Fretboard Brewing is how the restaurant decided to mark the special occasion.

Executive Chef Don Warfe is back in Lily’s kitchen after time away and the food has been consistently good recently on multiple visits. The menu is friendly for both omnivores and vegetarians and the kitchen does a good job of accommodating food allergies.

The slow roasted Kung Pao pulled pork nachos ($15) are a favorite of mine with braised pulled pork, or jackfruit for vegetarians, laced over wonton crisps with smoked Gouda, fresh house slaw and a tomatillo sauce.

On a recent visit the vermicelli noodle stir fry bowl packed with cabbage, onions, peppers, carrots and garlic and topped with pan seared salmon ($22) turned out to be the perfect dish to enjoy the setting sun and the beautiful back patio with. The salmon was cooked to perfection with a crispy sear that had to be cracked open reveling a tender perfectly cooked center.

The soy ginger sauce was light and refreshing and was the perfect accompaniment to the ingredients. Narengansett, an Eastern seaboard lager featured prominently in the movie “Jaws” is priced at just $4 for a pint.

The restaurant has tiki inspired craft cocktails and eclectic global flavors that are a refreshing change from so many menus that don’t strike their own unique notes in town. The dishes pair well with the full spectrum of specialty tropical cocktails they have developed.

From 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Lily’s offera a specialty brunch featuring Cafe du Monde style beignets ($6) with strawberry jam, specialty omelettes and benedicts as well as hangover bowls for diners requiring a caloric boost.

If you’re looking for something comfortable with lively flavors that are off the beaten path with a great patio, look no further.

How to go

What: Lily’s Bistro

Where: 329 E. 5th St., Dayton

Hours: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and weekend brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant serves its seasonal dinner menu 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 4:30-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy Hour runs 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Weekday specials: Wednesday is “Winesday!” with half price bottles of wine. Thursday is Punch Day and Vegan Thursday with a vegan special and a punch priced at $6 for a glass or $24 for a carafe. On Friday they offer $1 beignets at lunch.

More info: (937) 723-7637 or lilysbistro.com