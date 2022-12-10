PERSONAL JOURNEY: Centerville woman finds dream job with Boundless opportunities

Force met Zahora two years ago when she was hired by a local Meijer store as a greeter.

“When I first met Amy, I knew at once that she would be dedicated and dependable,” Force said. “She is also very social and shows up ready to do her best every day.”

For employers looking for employees with just these characteristics, connecting with Boundless and hiring their clients has turned out to be a win for everyone.

Keenan Carver, who has been an owner/operator of the Texas Roadhouse location in Fairborn for four years, hired Zahora in January of 2021, after her employment with Meijer ended following a six-month trial.

“I was approached by Boundless to see if they had a position for their clients,” Carver said. “What I really like about their employment program is there are a lot of people making sure it is the right fit and working with me constantly.”

Carver met Zahora and hired her that same day. He was impressed with her great attitude and willingness to learn new skills.

“She was very confident that she could learn anything we threw at her,” Carver said.

And for Zahora, the job of silverware roller is a perfect fit. She works four days per week and has advanced to a primary position. Now living in a group home with three other women, Zahora has a 25-minute commute to work at the restaurant. She has learned to take public transportation and arrives for each shift right on time.

“I love working with Boundless because they check on me about twice a month and make sure everything is going OK,” Zahora said. “I can call anytime I need them but so far, everything is going great!”

Force said that when a client first begins a new job, she goes to the job site with that person. Eventually, when she feels the time is right, she starts “fading” into the background and reducing the time spent on site.

“With Amy it only took about two months, and she was confident enough that I could start the fading process,” Force said. “Now I check on her regularly and go to the job site monthly to see if she has any issues or concerns or needs to talk with her manager.”

Force said the goal of Boundless is to encourage each individual to become more active and participate in the communities where they work, live and play. Her role is to help each individual become totally independent and find a job that is a perfect fit.

“Amy has become a big part of our family here at the restaurant,” Carver said. “She always shows up with a great attitude, is appreciative and loves being here. That goes a long way.”

And Zahora said she loves the job, enjoys interacting with the staff and guests and really likes her boss, Carver.

“They are really great to people like me with special needs,” Zahora said. “My boss is very understanding, and I love working with him!”

For more information about Boundless, log on to iamboundless.org