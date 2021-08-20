Raise a glass and toast an Ohio castle’s 150th year at free event

Historic home lovers can raise a glass to celebrate an Ohio castle’s 150th year.
A Toast to Time: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek’s Sesquicentennial will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The day will be filled with free outdoor demonstrations, discussions and tours by historic home experts and artisans.
Mac-A-Cheek, located at 10051 Township Road 47 in West Liberty, is a 25-room chateau reminiscent of a castle built by Abram Piatt 150-years ago. It has been a house museum operated by the Piatt family for more than a century.
Margaret Piatt, the sixth generation of her family to live on the land, will lead special tours of the castle’s cellar at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Architectural historian Kevin Rose will focus on interior and exterior details revealing how this structure is both unique and typical for a mansion built in 1871.
Visitors can also learn about historic masonry restoration, decorative painting, limestone chiseling and caring for wood. There will be hands-on activities for kids focusing on building and decorating castles.
The event will end at 6:30 p.m. with a round of toasts and sentiments as members of the Piatt family, castle staff, and Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities board members share their vision for preservation and restoration of the building and public access to this property in the future.
Schedule:
3 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Ongoing demonstrations, discussions, and activities
3:30 p.m.: Behind-the-scenes tour of the cellar
5 p.m.: Behind-the-scenes tour of the cellar
6:30 p.m.: A Toast to Time with refreshments and sentiments
There is no cost for the Toast to Time: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek’s Sesquicentennial activities.
Regular admission fees will be charged for facilitated, self-guided interpretive tours between the 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
More information about the event and Piatt Castle Mac-A-cheek can be found here.