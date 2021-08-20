Raise a glass and toast an Ohio castle’s 150th year at free event

Margaret Piatt, the sixth generation of her family to live on the land, will lead special tours of the castle’s cellar at 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Architectural historian Kevin Rose will focus on interior and exterior details revealing how this structure is both unique and typical for a mansion built in 1871.

Visitors can also learn about historic masonry restoration, decorative painting, limestone chiseling and caring for wood. There will be hands-on activities for kids focusing on building and decorating castles.

Caption Two-inch gaps - dust channels - were designed along the stair treads at Mac-A-Cheek, one of the Piatt Castles in West Liberty. The channels made house keeping easier in the 25-room chateau built by Abram Piatt and completed in 1871. LISA POWELL / STAFF

The event will end at 6:30 p.m. with a round of toasts and sentiments as members of the Piatt family, castle staff, and Mac-A-Cheek Foundation for the Humanities board members share their vision for preservation and restoration of the building and public access to this property in the future.

Schedule:

3 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.: Ongoing demonstrations, discussions, and activities

3:30 p.m.: Behind-the-scenes tour of the cellar

5 p.m.: Behind-the-scenes tour of the cellar

6:30 p.m.: A Toast to Time with refreshments and sentiments

There is no cost for the Toast to Time: Piatt Castle Mac-A-Cheek’s Sesquicentennial activities.

Regular admission fees will be charged for facilitated, self-guided interpretive tours between the 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

