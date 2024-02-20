BreakingNews
Centerville grad on ‘American Idol’ gets golden ticket to Hollywood

Real estate: Victorian-style Tipp City home built in 1920

TIPP CITY
By Kathy Tyler
2 hours ago
X

This vinyl-sided, two-story home, which was built in 1920, has had some renovations while keeping its original charm.

Listed for $319,900 by RE/MAX Alliance Realty, the Victorian-style house at 202 N. Third Street has about 2,766 square feet of living space. The house sits on a corner lot just blocks from the Tipp City historical downtown. A covered front porch faces Third Street; there is a covered back porch along the long backyard that includes a patio, storage shed and detached garage.

Recent renovations include a roof, vinyl replacement windows and plumbing —including a water softener and water heater and an updated breaker box. The kitchen and all three bathrooms have been updated; and many of the main social areas have been refreshed with ceiling tiles and refinished wood floors. The original French doors and pocket doors, as well as two stained-glass windows, have been maintained.

The formal entry is off the front porch where a cut-glass front door with an original mail slot and crank doorbell opens into an entry parlor with a semi-open staircase and cutouts with column accents that flank the threshold into the formal living room. The foyer has refinished hardwood flooring two windows and space for a sitting area. French doors open from the parlor into the formal living room, which has decorative ceiling tiles that give the appearance of tin-type panels. The flooring has been painted. Pocket doors open from the living room into a family room, which has a box window with wood-panel accents and window seat storage. A decorative fireplace has a terra cotta hearth and wood mantel surround. A back door opens out to a covered back porch and the backyard.

Another set of pocket doors open from the family room into the formal dining room, which is at the center of the house. A stained-glass window is flanked by two larger windows and ceiling tiles give a coffered ceiling look. Along one wall is a built-in linen cabinet, allowing for plenty of storage.

A swinging door opens from the dining room into the redesigned updated kitchen with 42-inch cabinetry and granite-like counter. Exposed brick covers one wall and complements the brick backsplash. A large window is above the double sink and appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Additional lighting is above the breakfast area and a frosted bi-fold closet door opens into a walk-in pantry. A counter with additional hanging cabinets above is near the dining room to allow for a buffet setting or coffee station.

A half bathroom is off the kitchen as is access to the basement and a second back door that opens to the backyard patio. A door opens to a hidden back staircase to the second floor.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a wall of closets and a private access to a full bathroom that has been renovated. The bath has an arched tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround. An ornate bureau vanity has a double sink with a granite counter and updated fixtures. The bath has ceramic tile flooring. Across the hallway is the first-floor laundry room with a wash tub, folding counter and additional hanging cabinetry.

A front bedroom has a bay design with a stained-glass window flanked by two windows. There is a large closet and a furniture nook. Two other bedrooms have deep single-door closets, hardwood floors and paddle ceiling fans with light fixtures.

The second full bath includes a step-in shower with a tin ceiling and surround. A single sink vanity has updated fixtures. Ceiling tiles and tin wall panels complement light fixtures and flooring as the bathroom has access to the walk-up attic.

Price: $319,900

Highlights: About 2,766 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, decorative fireplace, eat-in kitchen, pocket doors, hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, second-floor laundry, back staircase, built-ins, covered porches, basement, patio, corner lot, detached garage, storage shed

For more information:

John Seagraves

RE/MAX Alliance Realty

937-603-7816

Website: https://www.remax.com

In Other News
1
Centerville grad on ‘American Idol’ gets golden ticket to Hollywood
2
2024 Mazda 3 well-suited as a hatchback
3
Car Talk: Long commutes require reliable, comfortable car
4
Real estate: Renovated Oakwood home ideal for entertaining
5
Real estate: Modern niceties meet charm in Oakwood bungalow

About the Author

Kathy Tyler
© 2024 Dayton.com.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top