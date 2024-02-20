Real estate: Victorian-style Tipp City home built in 1920

Recent renovations include a roof, vinyl replacement windows and plumbing —including a water softener and water heater and an updated breaker box. The kitchen and all three bathrooms have been updated; and many of the main social areas have been refreshed with ceiling tiles and refinished wood floors. The original French doors and pocket doors, as well as two stained-glass windows, have been maintained.

The formal entry is off the front porch where a cut-glass front door with an original mail slot and crank doorbell opens into an entry parlor with a semi-open staircase and cutouts with column accents that flank the threshold into the formal living room. The foyer has refinished hardwood flooring two windows and space for a sitting area. French doors open from the parlor into the formal living room, which has decorative ceiling tiles that give the appearance of tin-type panels. The flooring has been painted. Pocket doors open from the living room into a family room, which has a box window with wood-panel accents and window seat storage. A decorative fireplace has a terra cotta hearth and wood mantel surround. A back door opens out to a covered back porch and the backyard.

Another set of pocket doors open from the family room into the formal dining room, which is at the center of the house. A stained-glass window is flanked by two larger windows and ceiling tiles give a coffered ceiling look. Along one wall is a built-in linen cabinet, allowing for plenty of storage.

A swinging door opens from the dining room into the redesigned updated kitchen with 42-inch cabinetry and granite-like counter. Exposed brick covers one wall and complements the brick backsplash. A large window is above the double sink and appliances include a range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Additional lighting is above the breakfast area and a frosted bi-fold closet door opens into a walk-in pantry. A counter with additional hanging cabinets above is near the dining room to allow for a buffet setting or coffee station.

A half bathroom is off the kitchen as is access to the basement and a second back door that opens to the backyard patio. A door opens to a hidden back staircase to the second floor.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are located on the second floor. The primary bedroom has a wall of closets and a private access to a full bathroom that has been renovated. The bath has an arched tub-shower with ceramic-tile surround. An ornate bureau vanity has a double sink with a granite counter and updated fixtures. The bath has ceramic tile flooring. Across the hallway is the first-floor laundry room with a wash tub, folding counter and additional hanging cabinetry.

A front bedroom has a bay design with a stained-glass window flanked by two windows. There is a large closet and a furniture nook. Two other bedrooms have deep single-door closets, hardwood floors and paddle ceiling fans with light fixtures.

The second full bath includes a step-in shower with a tin ceiling and surround. A single sink vanity has updated fixtures. Ceiling tiles and tin wall panels complement light fixtures and flooring as the bathroom has access to the walk-up attic.

Price: $319,900

Highlights: About 2,766 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, decorative fireplace, eat-in kitchen, pocket doors, hardwood floors, stained-glass windows, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, second-floor laundry, back staircase, built-ins, covered porches, basement, patio, corner lot, detached garage, storage shed

