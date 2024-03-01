Real estate: Washington Twp. home updated with entertaining in mind

A formal entry opens into a foyer with wood-plank vinyl flooring that flows into the adjoining living and dining rooms. A semi-open apron staircase wraps up to the second floor while spindles accent the semi-open stairwell to the lower level. Off the foyer is access to the two-car garage and a half bathroom.

While divided, both formal areas have an open flow with large windows filling the space with natural light. The dining room has a floating tray ceiling with oversized crown molding that has hidden accent lighting and access to the spacious kitchen.

Painted 42-inch cabinetry fills three walls of the kitchen, and an island has additional storage as well as an extended counter for breakfast bar seating. Cabinetry includes bottle racks and some glass-panel doors. A window is above a large double sink. The kitchen comes equipped with double-wall ovens, a refrigerator, dishwasher and cooktop. Ceramic tile has some artistic details above the cooktop, which matches the details within the ceramic-tile flooring of the breakfast room. The bay bump-out design breakfast room has accent lighting, a planning desk and pantry closet; and the sliding patio doors, which open out to the backyard deck, have been updated.

Columns accent the walkway between the breakfast room and two-story great room, which has a wall of windows. A gas fireplace has a raised ceramic-tile hearth, fluted wood mantel and is flanked by windows. Spindles accent the upstairs loft hallway and blend into a wooden plant shelf.

A semi-open stairwell leads from the foyer down to the finished basement, which wraps around the stairwell into a media room. Continuing back, the space opens into a recreation room with a lighted artwork nook that creates a game space or dining nook. A flagstone peninsula bar has a bi-level counter and under-counter accent lighting. Behind the peninsula are additional storage and a wall of cabinetry that includes a sink, a beverage cooler and a microwave installed in the flagstone-accented wall. Media outlets and additional track and hanging lights highlight designated recreation room space. Two unfinished rooms offer storage and the home’s mechanical systems.

Four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a laundry room are on the second floor. The staircase wraps up to the loft hallway where three bedrooms and a full bathroom are accessible. The front bedroom has a cathedral ceiling while all three bedrooms have walk-in closets. The guest bath has a double-sink vanity and a tub/shower. One bedroom has a double-door entry to allow for possible flexible space options.

The primary bedroom is located at the front corner of the house and conveniently located across the hallway from the laundry room. Accessible through double doors, the bedroom has a tray ceiling. Double doors open into the bathroom, which has a walk-in shower, whirlpool tub, double-sink vanity and walk-in closet with built-in organizers.

Price: $479,900

Directions: Social Row Road to south on Apple Brook to left on Spring Ash Drive

Highlights: About 2,820 sq. ft., 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, great room, gas fireplace, island, volume ceilings, second-floor laundry, wet bar, recreation room, finished basement, motorized shades, tinted windows, pergola, new deck, fire pit, 2-car garage

For more information:

Jill Aldineh

RE/MAX Victory and Affiliates

937-689-2858

Website: www.jillteam.com