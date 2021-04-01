Salar adds second date for World Tour Wine Dinner

The price is $89 per person, which includes tax and gratuity. Based on the menu, it sounds like quite the deal.

Course 1: Costamolino Vermentino di Sardegna, Italy, paired with macadamia crusted chicken loins, roasted sweet potatoes, and a mixed green salad tossed in elderflower vinaigrette.

Course 2: Zuccardi Q Malbec, Argentina, served with grilled portobello mushroom and wild mushroom risotto topped with with Parmesano Reggiano cheese.

Course 3: Pillars of Hercules Red Blend, Dunnigan Hills California, to enjoy with Maple Leaf Farm’s duck breast medallions in a Luxardo cherry sauce with parsnip purée.

Course 4: Beckman Syrah, Ballard Canyon California, and filet mignon skewer, topped with pink peppercorn sauce, accompanied by caramelized pearl onions, grilled asparagus, and yuca purée.

Course 5: Mulderbosch Sparkling Rosé, South Africa, with strawberry pineapple upside down cake.

It sounds like a journey in food that is sure to take away those winter blues. The second date is expected to sell out fast, so reserve your seats now if you’re interested.

Out on 5th

If you’re looking for something more Oregon District casual with a price tag that’s more budget friendly, consider heading down for a weekend to enjoy “Out on 5th,” which officially launches this weekend.

Explore Out on 5th returning to the Oregon District

This program was created by the Oregon District Business Association last year to help the business district by opening up Fifth Street for guests to shop, dine and relax in the open air. Every Friday night through Sunday evening, Fifth Street closes to vehicle traffic between Patterson Boulevard and Wayne Avenue, allowing restaurants and bars in the district the room to expand patio seating onto Fifth Street. This gives visitors room to spread out, socially distance and enjoy the outdoors, while enjoying their food and drinks.

Although you can dine anywhere, for me the return of Out on 5th means the return of one of my favorite things — Salar’s brunch. On Saturday and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can feast on shareables like breakfast empanadas ($11), cauliflower beignets ($13), baked brie ($14) and a refreshing summer cantaloupe salad ($10.50) made with mixed greens, cantaloupe, toasted pine nuts, mozzarella cheese and prosciutto tossed in a basil vinaigrette.

Salar's Summer Cantaloupe Salad: Arugula, cantaloupe, toasted pine nuts, topped with prosciutto and tossed in a basil vinaigrette. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Featured entrees include shrimp and Peruvian style grits ($25), fried pecan encrusted chicken served with buttermilk waffles and a Bourbon Old Fashioned syrup ($25), grilled asparagus, poached eggs and truffle Hollandaise sauce served over cauliflower rice ($19.50), Filet benedict ($29), chorizo omelette ($18.50) and orange and pineapple glazed roasted pork belly served with sweet potato fries and grilled rosemary bread ($26). Whipped Mascarpone cheese and honey topped with balsamic strawberries and bananas and carmelized pecans ($8.50) is available for dessert if you have any room left.

Salar is an exciting local restaurant with plenty of surprises throughout the year, thanks to an innovative chef and a menu that changes, updates and refreshes with the seasons.

“We are always looking to introduce new flavors to our customers. For me, it is super important to surprise people with the unexpected and teach their palates something new. We are constantly looking for new flavors, textures, and colors in our food,” Blodet told me in a previous interview. “The atmosphere, the cocktails, the music, the lights, the actual plates that we use, the glassware, the service, the decoration, everything has been chosen to elevate the costumer’s experience. I want to spoil them.”

This is definitely a great restaurant to keep an eye on over the course of the year as it continues to surprise and delight with creative dishes.

HOW TO GO

What: Salar Restaurant and Lounge April World Tour Wine Dinner

Where: 400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: The April 15 event is sold out, A second date of April 14 at 6 p.m. was recently opened up. Advance reservations and payment are required.

More info: (937) 203–3999 or salarrestaurant.com

HOW TO GO

What: Out on 5th pedestrian promenade

When: 5-10 p.m. Fridays; Noon-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Shop, dine, and relax outdoors in the Oregon District on Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue, with limited access at each intersection for pick-up orders.

More info: Visit www.downtowndayton.org/outon5th to see more information on parking and how to plan your visit