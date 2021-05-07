Science fun returns: COSI announces reopening date

Dinosaurs, space exploration and ocean discoveries are back. COSI, the popular hands-on Columbus science center, will reopen Thursday, June 3.
“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the nation’s #1 science center,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, COSI president and CEO, in a release.
“It has been a year full of challenges and opportunities emphasizing the critical importance of science and science literacy and we can’t wait to open our doors to everyone, especially the future scientists and leaders of tomorrow who will shepherd us through the next global crisis.”
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI) will be open four days a week, Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reservations will be required for all guests and face coverings are required for guests age six and older.
The center has implemented additional safeguards to ensure guests feel confident when they visit including a new scientific and technologically advanced UV-C photohydroionization air sterilization system.
More information of reopening plans can be found here.
COSI, 333 West Broad St., recently marked its 57th year of award-winning expertise in providing engaging, inspiring and transforming learning experiences.