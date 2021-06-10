Sculptures set to take flight

TROY — The Sculptures on the Square project returns to downtown Troy beginning June 18, this time featuring works to the theme Taking Flight by artists from across the country and Canada.
This is the 10th year for the sculptures adventure, a biennial event kicked off in 2003 with the lifelike works of sculpture artist Seward Johnson.
Johnson’s works returned several times over the years, but this year’s exhibition is of a different form, said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street Inc., the downtown advocacy organization and sculptures project host.
The sculptures committee this time put out a call for entries and received applications from 150 artists. A selection committee used a point system to attempt to select the pieces to display. Surprisingly, Keller said, there was a “clear top 20” to invite to the exhibition.
The sculptures and their artists will be arriving in Troy the week of June 14.
It has been fun working with the sculptures and hearing the different (artists’) interpretations and how they turned the theme into a piece of art, Keller said.
“The thing I am excited about is there is a theme with “Taking Flight” so sculptures are different from one another but all fall within that theme and represent what taking flight means to each particular artist,” Keller said.
“We are looking forward to having a few things a little more abstract. That might make people stop and think for a little bit while they are on the sculpture tour.”
Planning for the event moved forward despite COVID-19 with the committee working with Miami County Public Health on a health plan for each event being held during the exhibit opening and its stay until Oct. 4. With the recent dropping of COVID-related restrictions, those plans no longer will be needed.
“People are excited to be outside and to have something to do again,” Keller said.
The kickoff event June 18 will begin with social time on Prouty Plaza downtown at 4:30 p.m.; Courthouse Plaza activities from 4:30-6:30 p.m. WACO Plane Train at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 5:30-7 p.m.; stage presentation at 5 p.m.; a WACO bi-plane fly over at 5:15 p.m.; walking tours from 5:15-6:15 p.m.; and a concert on Prouty Plaza from 7:30-9 p.m.
The Sculptures on the Square committee of volunteers is what makes the project a success, Keller said, adding, “We are very blessed.”
A large grant from The Troy Foundation makes the exhibition possible along with sponsors. Each sculpture has a sponsor.
HOW TO GO
What: Sculptures on the Square, featuring 20 sculptures with the theme “Taking Flight”
When: June 18-Oct. 4
Where: Downtown Troy
Cost: Free
More info: troymainstreet.org
LOOKING BACK
History of Sculptures on the Square, Troy:
2003: Lifelike sculptures of Seward Johnson
2005: Seward Johnson works return
2007: Display of 26 fiberglass WACO bi-plane replicas featuring talents of local artisans and community groups
2009: This year’s sculptures project featured 22 sculptures created by local and regional artists working in wood, metal, fiberglass, bronze and recycled materials
2011: A display of 27 door sculptures create by local artists and organizations
2013: Several life-size Seward Johnson sculptures returned
2015: This exhibition focused on a 31-foot sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, also done by Seward Johnson. The sculpture was displayed at the county Courthouse
2017: The work of artist Gilberto Acecves Navaro in the form of 30 steel bicycle sculptures were featured in an exhibit titled “Las Biciletas”
2019: Again, several life size Seward Johnson sculptures were on display