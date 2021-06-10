Sculptures set to take flight

The sculptures and their artists will be arriving in Troy the week of June 14.

It has been fun working with the sculptures and hearing the different (artists’) interpretations and how they turned the theme into a piece of art, Keller said.

“The thing I am excited about is there is a theme with “Taking Flight” so sculptures are different from one another but all fall within that theme and represent what taking flight means to each particular artist,” Keller said.

Scott Froschauer's work "SOAR" will be part of this year's Sculptures on the Square. CONTRIBUTED

“We are looking forward to having a few things a little more abstract. That might make people stop and think for a little bit while they are on the sculpture tour.”

Planning for the event moved forward despite COVID-19 with the committee working with Miami County Public Health on a health plan for each event being held during the exhibit opening and its stay until Oct. 4. With the recent dropping of COVID-related restrictions, those plans no longer will be needed.

“People are excited to be outside and to have something to do again,” Keller said.

The kickoff event June 18 will begin with social time on Prouty Plaza downtown at 4:30 p.m.; Courthouse Plaza activities from 4:30-6:30 p.m. WACO Plane Train at Troy-Miami County Public Library, 5:30-7 p.m.; stage presentation at 5 p.m.; a WACO bi-plane fly over at 5:15 p.m.; walking tours from 5:15-6:15 p.m.; and a concert on Prouty Plaza from 7:30-9 p.m.

The Sculptures on the Square committee of volunteers is what makes the project a success, Keller said, adding, “We are very blessed.”

A large grant from The Troy Foundation makes the exhibition possible along with sponsors. Each sculpture has a sponsor.

HOW TO GO

What: Sculptures on the Square, featuring 20 sculptures with the theme “Taking Flight”

When: June 18-Oct. 4

Where: Downtown Troy

Cost: Free

More info: troymainstreet.org

LOOKING BACK

History of Sculptures on the Square, Troy:

2003: Lifelike sculptures of Seward Johnson

2005: Seward Johnson works return

2007: Display of 26 fiberglass WACO bi-plane replicas featuring talents of local artisans and community groups

2009: This year’s sculptures project featured 22 sculptures created by local and regional artists working in wood, metal, fiberglass, bronze and recycled materials

2011: A display of 27 door sculptures create by local artists and organizations

2013: Several life-size Seward Johnson sculptures returned

2015: This exhibition focused on a 31-foot sculpture of President Abraham Lincoln, also done by Seward Johnson. The sculpture was displayed at the county Courthouse

2017: The work of artist Gilberto Acecves Navaro in the form of 30 steel bicycle sculptures were featured in an exhibit titled “Las Biciletas”

2019: Again, several life size Seward Johnson sculptures were on display