Snag ’90s-inspired Oregon Historic District clothing as part of neighborhood fundraiser

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Oregon Historic District Society have been busy creating new, inventive ways to raise money for the area. Thus, the vintage-inspired sweatshirt and T-shirt were born.

The Oregon Historic District Society is a nonprofit run by a group of volunteers in the Oregon District neighborhood in downtown Dayton. The group was created to help raise money for community expenses like streetlights and the upkeep of Newcom Park. To raise money for these expenses, the Oregon Historic District Society holds several fundraisers throughout each year, like the popular Grand Holiday Tour of Homes, where residents open their homes to community tours during the holidays, and a neighborhood garden tour.