Snag ’90s-inspired Oregon Historic District clothing as part of neighborhood fundraiser

The Oregon Historic District Society has just created your newest wardrobe staple.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Oregon Historic District Society have been busy creating new, inventive ways to raise money for the area. Thus, the vintage-inspired sweatshirt and T-shirt were born.
The Oregon Historic District Society is a nonprofit run by a group of volunteers in the Oregon District neighborhood in downtown Dayton. The group was created to help raise money for community expenses like streetlights and the upkeep of Newcom Park. To raise money for these expenses, the Oregon Historic District Society holds several fundraisers throughout each year, like the popular Grand Holiday Tour of Homes, where residents open their homes to community tours during the holidays, and a neighborhood garden tour.
However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, these neighborhood tours were no longer a viable fundraising option for the Oregon District. While the Oregon District residents have been selling T-shirts for several years, they have never sold merchandise online.
To combat these fundraising issues, The Oregon Historic District Society partnered with Logos at Work to sell a brand new T-shirt and sweatshirt designed by Oregon District resident Steve Shaw. The sweatshirt design was inspired by an old T-shirt design used by the residents in the ’80s and ’90s. The lion head logo on the merchandise has historically been associated with the Oregon District neighborhood.
Credit: Oregon Historic District Society
“Our neighborhood has so much pride and love for preserving our historic homes but also opening up our neighborhood as a safe space for anyone to enjoy, whether they’re walking through to visit an Oregon District restaurant, bar or shop – or coming to Newcom Park to enjoy the sunshine,” said Allison Swanson, an Oregon Historic District Society trustee. “The money from these sales goes directly back to making the Oregon District residential neighborhood a safe and welcoming place for the entire Dayton community.”
The T-shirt is $25 and the sweatshirt is $35. Both items can be purchased by visiting Logos at Work’s website. All sales from the merchandise will go toward the Oregon Historic District.