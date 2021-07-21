Sneak peek at the menus for Saturday’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest

Nick’s in Xenia continues to be the one to beat, nabbing the People’s Choice award for nine years in a row (it tied with Romer’s in 2015).

The competition is always steep. Here’s a look at the bold blistering menus that will be served up this year.

Amber Rose: Chicken wings, pork wings, smoked chicken nachos

Basil’s on Market: Sweet chili teriyaki wings, Buffalo style wings, Smoked gouda mac and cheese

El Meson: TBD

Grumpy Joes: Boneless and bone-in wings with the choice of seven homemade sauces (spicy sweet BBQ, garlic parmigiano, orange glazed, chipotle jalapeño lime, honey BBQ, mild Buffalo, hot Buffalo), five-cheese mac and cheese, antipasto salad, strawberry pie

JA and Sweet-umms: Sweet chili wings, garlic parmesan wings, sweet potato dream cake

Nick’s Restaurant: Wings and Chunks covered in your choice of ten sauces including Nick’s Award Winning Sweet Hot Damn Sauce, mushrooms, French fries

Romer’s Bar and Grill: Wings and boneless wings covered in your choice of sauce served with ranch, bleu cheese and celery, turkey balls, cole slaw

Rolling Indulgence: JamaicanMe Crazi wings made with house Jamaican jerk sauce with grilled plantains and fresh mango, Aloha Ohana wings covered in a sweet teriyaki sauce with grilled pineapple and toasted coconut, Medusa’s Voodoo hot wings made with spicy Cajun seasoning and red pepper honey with diced jalapeños and Spice B Gone! vanilla bean milkshakes topped with a dark chocolate fudge drizzle

The Fraze Pavilion was the hottest place to be this weekend as the Seventh Annual Kickin' Chicken Wing Fest celebrated some of the best in chicken wings in the Miami Valley. While festival-goers tasted various chicken wings, live music entertained on the Fraze stage. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Like so many things that are launching back after a year off, this will be a slightly scaled down version with fewer restaurants and food trucks participating, but it’s still going to bring the party and the food for those that come. In past years, the event has attracted 12,000 hungry wing lovers, according to Amy Zahora, executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association.

Each year there are awards for hottest wing, best sauce, best boneless, best side and the coveted best wing and People’s Choice awards. Competition promises to be steep and just like every year, Nick’s Restaurant from Xenia will be the one to beat.

HOW TO GO

What: Kickin Chicken Wing Fest

When: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, July 24

Where: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Cost: Free

Music: 3 p.m. Will Freed Band, 5:30 p.m. Theo’s Loose Hinges, 8 p.m. New Frontiers

More info: dineoutdayton.com