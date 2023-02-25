Space Three in downtown Dayton offers Axle barbell full-body workout

Barbell basics

The Axel Barbell was created by NBA strength and conditioning coach Andrew Page as a more accessible option than the traditional 7-foot, 45-pound Olympic bar.

“The bar is much smaller and lighter than your typical Olympic bar, weighing in at only 11 pounds with the option to load the bar up to 350 pounds,” Deck said.

But the term barbell doesn’t really do it justice as The Axle – with its smooth-rolling tires – offers users a full-body workout.

The unique fitness equipment has a variety of uses beyond lifting. It can be used while doing traditional moves likes squats and lunges, but the Axle Barbell is also designed to roll which is helpful in activating the core while doing floorwork.

It’s lightweight, versatile and beginner friendly.

“It’s super easy to use,” Space Three instructor Lisa Gillies said. “And classes are a lot of fun.”

Barbell benefits

At Space Three, Axle Barbell workouts are all about efficiency with 30-minute classes.

“It’s a short amount of time but very effective,” Gillies said. “You’re still burning a decent amount of calories.”

The short full-body workout checks several boxes.

“It’s 30 minutes of a cardio boost, strength training and weightlifting all in one,” Deck said. “It’s an excellent way to get a quick hard burn.”

Burning calories – check. Boosting heartrate – check. Building muscle – check. But there is more.

“The core work is also great,” Gillies added.

The wheeled barbell can be utilized as a planking tool or ab roller.

Want to give it a try? Space Three is offering a free class to Dayton Daily News readers.

Simply reach out via email at Spacethreedayton@gmail.com or fill out the link:

www.surveymonkey.com/r/X53BS9Y?fbclid=IwAR2MAcehbpmSJy4ierNTCV48Nr-hXMFAoehug_LJPsNRjaIprglEc7Qlq1M.