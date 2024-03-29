STAGE NOTES: ‘Sunset Boulevard’ starring Wright State alum Nicole Scherzinger announces Broadway timeline and other arts news

Pre-sale tickets begin Tuesday, April 2 prior to general public sales starting Wednesday, April 10. In conjunction with the show’s October opening, “Sunset Blvd: The Album,” recorded live at the Savoy Theatre, is set for global release in October via The Other Songs.

“It has truly been a lifelong dream of mine to perform on Broadway,” said Scherzinger in a news release. “So, to be bringing this iconic production to NYC with my London co-stars and our cutting-edge director Jamie Lloyd is a pinnacle moment for me in my career.”

She was also praised by Lloyd Webber in the Broadway announcement.

“I am very excited that Jamie Lloyd’s wonderful production of ‘Sunset Boulevard’ is coming to New York with the incomparable Nicole Scherzinger,” he said.

While studying musical theatre at Wright State from 1996 to 1999, Scherzinger’s credits included Velma Kelly in “Chicago” and Julie LaVerne in “Show Boat.” Although she left Wright State to pursue opportunities in Hollywood, the Wright State Alumni Association honored her with the Alumna of the Year Award in 2017.

For more information, visit sunsetboulevardbroadway.com.

Miami East Symphonic Choir earns straight superior ratings

The Miami East High School Symphonic Choir performed at the OMEA district large group adjudicated event on Friday, March 15 hosted by Bellefontaine High School Choir Director Brice Henry.

Under the direction of Omar Lozano, the choir performed in OMEA Class A and consisted of 55 singers. They received straight superior ratings from all three stage judges and a superior rating from the sight reading judge. The choir notably performed a Kenyan folk tune in Swahili, a liturgical piece in Latin and a spiritual.

“The group received high marks for its musicality, beautiful tone and blending,” Lozano said. “Soloists for the spiritual were Vincent Crane and Christopher Smith. Both were recognized as outstanding soloists by the judges.”

The choir will now advance to the state level on Friday, April 26. The OMEA Southwest region state contest will be hosted by Amanda Casey of Tippecanoe High School.

Registration open for local summer arts camps

Applications are now open for the 2024 Signature Levitt Summer Camp at Levitt Pavilion Dayton, 134 S. Main St.

Spearheaded by Robert Owens Sr. and Sierra Leone of Signature Educational Solutions, the Signature Levitt Summer Camp is a free, one-week program for students who are 14-19 years old in the Dayton area who want to learn, perform and work in the fields of music and/or creative arts.

Spaces are limited. The camp is accepting 30 students for the 2024 program and a waitlist will be created above that benchmark.

This year’s program will offer opportunities in the areas of song writing, performance arts, tech and stage management, mindful movement, creative writing, entrepreneurship, and character development.

For more information, visit levittdayton.org.

In addition, Dayton Live and Dayton Dance Initiative are teaming up for Find Your Groove, a creative academy summer camp for rising sixth-graders through 12th-graders. The camp will take place from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 24-28 at the PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton.

Organizers say Dayton Dance Initiative professionals will guide students through a different form of dance each day. Genres include hip hop, ballet, modern and contemporary dance. No previous dance experience required. All levels are welcomed. The camp will culminate in an “informance” for family and friends on June 28.

Tuition is $299. Scholarships and discounts are available. The tuition also includes a ticket to Dayton Dance Initiative’s summer show at the PNC Arts Annex on June 29 and 30.

For more information, visit daytonlive.org.