Starbucks holiday cups available starting today. How to get a reusable one for free.

And there’s a way to get a reusable red collectible holiday cup today for free. To get the freebie, order any size handcrafted holiday beverage while supplies last.

Starbucks is gifting customers a free collectible red holiday cup on Nov. 6 to those who order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores in the United States. The cup offer is available for orders picked up in stores (including café, drive-thru and curbside) and through Starbucks Delivers, while supplies last. Quantities are limited, according to Starbucks.