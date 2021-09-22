Step back in time at the SunWatch Harvest Gathering

The SunWatch Harvest Gathering will take place outdoors and has been carefully planned with significant emphasis on the safety of patrons and staff, according to a release.

All proceeds will support SunWatch’s upcoming National Endowment for the Humanities project.

The evening’s schedule:

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.: Artifact and animal encounters on the deck during arrival

5:30 p.m.: Seating and welcome

6 p.m.: Dinner service (Miami Valley Flute Circle performing 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.)

6:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Village tours

7:30 p.m.: Closing remarks/Raffle drawing

Tickets are $65 per person. There are two levels of sponsorship. The Curator Level ($1,000) includes 8 tickets and cocktails with Jill Krieg-Accrocco, curator of anthropology, and Table Sponsor ($500) includes 8 tickets with preferred seating.

Registration begins Sept. 23 and can be found here.