Stivers grad crowned Miss Ohio USA 2024

Credit: Getty Images

2 hours ago
Macy Hudson, a 2017 Stivers School for the Arts graduate, has been crowned Miss Ohio USA 2024.

The 24-year-old won the title Saturday, May 25 at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts in Portsmouth.

According to PageantCircle.com, Hudson is a fashion merchandising graduate of Kent State University. She most recently worked as an account executive at Jovani, a fashion company.

Explore‘I really am so fortunate’: Amy Schneider reflects on ‘Jeopardy! Masters’

In addition she founded 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation. The organization is in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage.

Last weekend Stivers, a Dayton school, warmly congratulated Hudson on its Facebook page:

“Congratulations to Stivers School for the Arts own Macy Hudson, Class of 2017! Macy was just crowned 2024′s Miss Ohio! We’re so proud of you!,” the May 26 post read. “Amazing job, Macy!.. She’s beautiful inside AND out!”

ExploreMiami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase is Thursday at Schuster Center

Hudson will compete in the Miss USA pageant in California this August.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

