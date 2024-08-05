Stivers grad, Miss Ohio USA, finishes top 5 in Miss USA 2024

“Hudson chose a sparkling purple dress with a sheer base, a halter-neck silhouette, a thigh-high slit and a dramatic train,” noted Women’s Wear Daily.

Michigan’s Alma Cooper, a U.S. Army officer, took the crown. Kentucky’s Connor Perry, Oklahoma’s Danika Christopherson, and Tennessee’s Christell Foote were named first, second and third runners up, respectively.

The final five were asked the same question: “How can we bridge the gap between different cultures and foster understanding and respect?”

“I’m so blessed to have come from Dayton, Ohio where it’s very diverse and I’ve been taught respect and a love for diversity,” said Hudson, 24. “And I think the most important thing is to understand that there is so much more that brings us together than keeps us apart. As Miss Ohio USA I’ve definitely fostered an area where I can show people that pain is something that we all go through and we can make it through those challenges. And that’s something that brings us all together.”

In addition, during the final look portion of the competition, she reflected on her platform as founder of 5:18 4LIFE, a nonprofit organization to bring awareness to rare blood disorders and the importance of blood donation. The organization is in honor of her sister, Moriah Hudson Burrage, who passed away at the age of 27.

“Winning the title of Miss USA would mean continuing my message of hope and inspiration,” Hudson said. “When my sister unexpectedly passed away two years ago I didn’t see a way through that pain and grief. That’s why I started my initiative 5:18 4LIFE to honor my sister’s memory. With the title of MISS USA I can continue that message of hope to all people.”

The pageant was hosted by model/actress Garcelle Beauvais and Keltie Knight of E! News.