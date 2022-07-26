Summer Restaurant Week: Meadowlark’s tribute to Ann Heller features much-loved frites and more

Combined Shape Caption Elizabeth Wiley, founder of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny restaurants. File photo/submitted Combined Shape Caption Elizabeth Wiley, founder of Meadowlark and Wheat Penny restaurants. File photo/submitted

Heller wrote glowingly in the past about the restaurant’s garlic frites. She also liked the dressing on the chicken salad, so for the amuse-bouche diners will enjoy garlic frites with a curry-peach mayo jam on the side for dipping.

The menu

The first course is a battle of two of Ann’s favorite soups:

Black bean

Creamy summer gazpacho.

The main course has a choice of four wonderful options:

Lemon-roasted chicken thighs with jasmine rice and Ann’s summer squash salad with olives and feta cheese

Braised pork butt with roasted garlic potatoes and smokin’ chipotle slaw

A grilled shrimp skewer with avocado-corn salsa and cheese grits

Red chile broken enchiladas with melty vegan or dairy cheese and fried corn and mushrooms.

Dessert offers the choice of three of Ann’s favorites:

A strawberry cobbler with butter cookie crust

A fresh plum tart with crème anglaise, dried plum gastrique and whipped cream

A brown butter-bourbon pound cake with Ann’s cherry almond sauce.

Special featured Restaurant Week Cocktails are an Ann Heller-inspired tomato margarita and a mojito that she loved inspired by El Meson’s classic recipe.

The four-course $40 meal is one that I know Ann would be absolutely tickled by. In the capable hands of Wiley, who Ann dearly admired and is without question one of the best chefs in Dayton, I know this will be the menu of menus not to be missed.

If Ann were still here I know she’d be planning a full week of dining out to relish in restaurants putting their best foot forward. Even in retirement she never stopped cheering them on and supporting them.

I can’t wait to toast her and I know legions of her fans probably do as well. See you at Meadowlark!

How to go

What: Meadowlark Restaurant Presents a Tribute to Ann Heller

When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 26-Saturday, July 30

Where: 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

More info: www.meadowlarkrestaurant.com or (937) 434-4750