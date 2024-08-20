‘The Big Bounce America’ inflatables event coming to Dayton

The Big Bounce America has seven massive inflatable attractions with the a 24,000-square-foot “World’s Largest Bounce House,” a deep sea foam party inflatable called “OctoBlast,” a long obstacle course called “The Giant,” the customized sports arena “Sport Slam” and a three-piece, space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE.”

In the “World’s Largest Bounce House,” people will find ball pits, slides, basketball hoops and more. A DJ is positioned at the center of the house and will host games and competitions.

“Sport Slam” is a giant arena filled with hoops and nets and “The Giant” an obstacle course inspired by the popular TV show “American Ninja Warrior.”

The “Octoblast” inflatable features large foam cannons that blast guests while they bounce, and large sea creatures decorating its walls.

Typically, the event has four separate sessions, each with a different age group. The toddler session, for example, is designed for those 3-years-old and younger and will cost $22 per ticket. There are also sessions for both children under 7-years old and children under 15-years-old, both costing $35 a ticket. The 16-years-old and older adult session will cost $45 a ticket.

When tickets are available they will be purchasable at thebigbounceamerica.com.

How to go

What: “The Big Bounce America”

When: Sept. 13-14, 2024

Location: Action Sports Park, 1103 Gateway Drive, Dayton

More info: thebigbounceamerica.com