The Neon’s 19th annual festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories gets grant money

18 hours ago
The Neon’s 19th annual festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories, the Out Here Dayton Film Fest, will take place Oct. 10-13 and has been awarded an ArtsRISE grant of $5,000 from the Ohio Arts Council.

The Ohio Arts Council funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. The ArtsRISE grant is specifically designed to recognize organizations “advancing accessibility, diversity, equity, and inclusivity with an historically underrepresented population.”

“To have Ohio Arts Council’s name attached to Out Here Dayton Film Fest means a lot to us,” said Jonathan McNeal, Neon manager. “We’re so delighted that people who work to support the arts see our festival as a valuable asset to the fabric of storytelling in Ohio. The fact that the grant will help support and celebrate LGBTQIA+ art and lives is pretty special. Our festival is a labor of love for so many people, including myself, and it can be a struggle to make people pay attention to what we’re doing. We’re hopeful that the addition of Ohio Arts Council will make some people stop and take notice.”

Credit: JIM NOELKER

McNeal and his fellow organizers are planning an event expected to incorporate nine programs over the course of the weekend, including 25 short and feature-length films. The full festival lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. A limited number of festival passes will go on sale Friday, Sept. 6. On Friday, Sept. 13, individual tickets will go on sale. A scholarship portal will open on Friday, Sept. 20.

“The ArtsRISE grant also serves as a stepping stone to potential general operating support for The Neon down the road,” McNeal added. “Our foot is in the door with this very respected and revered organization, and we hope it’s just the first step of a strong relationship.”

The Out Here Dayton Film Fest screenings will take place at The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. Free ground level parking is located directly across the street from the cinema’s front doors.

The festival website, outheredayton.org, will go live in early September. Until then, select details will be revealed via Instagram and Facebook.

Russell Florence Jr.

