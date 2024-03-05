The Rose Music Center announces more summer concerts

Old Crow Medicine Show, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and Burton Cummings are the latest acts heading to The Rose Music Center at The Heights this summer.
Two-time Grammy-winning string band Old Crow Medicine Show will bring its ”2024 Jubilee Tour” to Huber Heights on July 9 in support of the Grammy-nominated album, “Jubilee,” which celebrates the group’s 25-year anniversary. The band will be joined by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8. Tickets are priced at $33.50-$69.50. Purchase tickets at The Rose Music Center box office or visit online at rosemusiccenter.com.
Six-time Grammy-winning Americana/roots singer Jason Isbell, a recent standout in Martin Scorcese’s Oscar-nominated drama “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will perform with his band The 400 Unit on Sept. 7. They will be joined by special guest Alejandro Escovedo.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 8. Tickets are priced at $49.50-$129.50. Purchase tickets at The Rose Music Center box office or visit online at rosemusiccenter.com.
Cummings, lead singer of the original The Guess Who and a successful solo artist, will perform Sept. 26. He’s marking his 60-year-anniversary of making and releasing music. In particular, “A Few Good Moments,” his first studio album since 2008′s “Above The Ground,” is slated to be released this year.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are priced at $34.50-$78.50.
Purchase tickets at The Rose Music Center box office or visit online at rosemusiccenter.com.
