Tickets to Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances go on sale soon

Tickets for the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance’s 2024-2025 season are available as a pre-sale for members on Wednesday, July 10 with single tickets going on sale Wednesday, July 17.
Announced Feb. 15, the season promises an exciting blend for the Alliance, consisting of Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic. In addition to supplying requisite fare from Brahms to Beethoven, a desire to bring a broader audience into the fold exists with programming such as Elf in Concert, Hollywood Hits, Broadway By Request, The Motortown All-Stars, Country Hits: Songs From Nashville, Twist & Shout: The Music of The Beatles, and the return of Tony Award-nominated singer/pianist Michael Cavanaugh (”Movin’ Out”) performing the music of Paul Simon, James Taylor and Neil Diamond. The lineup, which includes collaborations with other local arts groups, also features the world premiere of a new production of “The Nutcracker.”
“At DPAA, our fundamental conviction is that the arts are for everyone,” said Patrick Nugent, DPAA President and CEO, at the season announcement press conference. “Our driving purpose is to inspire as many people as we can of every generation and background to fall in love with the performing arts. Our burning imperative is to include more and more people in unique, memorable, artistic and social experiences that bring joy, wonder and deep satisfaction to everyone who enjoys them.”
The season is particularly celebratory as it marks DPO Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman’s 30th anniversary. Johannes Brahms’ energetic “Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98″ will launch the DPO slate Sept. 13-14 on a program that features acclaimed violinist Chad Hoopes, who has wowed DPO audiences since he was 15. Hoopes will perform Igor Stravinksy’s joyful “Violin Concerto in D.”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
The Dayton Opera will open its season Sept. 21-22 with Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “South Pacific,” which will be staged in collaboration with Wright State University’s School of Fine and Performing Arts with the DPO performing the gorgeously tuneful score. Dayton Opera is also proud to bring back Gian Carlo Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors” for the holidays and close its season April 4 and 6, 2025 with Giuseppe Verdi’s opulent “Aida” featuring choreography by Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Associate Artistic Director Crystal Michelle.
The Dayton Ballet’s season is the first chosen in its entirety by Brandon Ragland, who became the company’s artistic director in August 2023. The season opens Oct. 18-20 with Robert Curran’s “Coppélia” and will close May 9-11, 2025 with the diverse “Pointes of View,” an evening of neo-classical and contemporary works from George Balanchine, Andrea Schermoly, Sanjay Saverimuttu and a world premiere from DCDC Associate Artistic Director Qarrianne Blayr.
For more information including pricing and the full slate of shows, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.
About the Author