Veterans Museum has a new home in Tipp City

A current effort involves trying to identify licensed plumbers to help complete restroom projects.

As with any move, the unpacking of possessions and parts of the museum collection continues as renovations and displays are completed.

Caption A volunteer works in the gift shop of the new Miami Valley Veterans Museum located off County Road 25A between Troy and Tipp City.

Renovations were made first to the front area of the building where visitors today are greeted by museum’s History in a Box collection. This display showcases footlockers with uniforms and other items from various wars and eras, many put together by veterans. The boxes are taken to schools and public programs, often by veteran volunteers.

“You always want a grabber when people walk through the door,” Purke said of History in a Box. “People will walk up to them, touch things, which is fine. That is what they were designed for.”

The showroom gallery includes other displays of items donated by veterans from many conflicts along with pieces of the museum collection. There are some uniforms and a display case of a collection of Korean War veteran Fred Shively.

The museum library is filled with books and other materials, including a collection of interviews done with more than 250 veterans. The overall museum collection has in excess of 20,000 pieces and is growing.

“We are still unpacking boxes, we are still filling cases and we are still under renovation,” Purke said. That work is more visible in the back area of the museum building, where volunteers help organize the collection, including a uniform room and an area where larger exhibits will be built.

A Hall of Heroes is planned along with a joint project with Edison State Community College to raise awareness of women in the military.

There’s also a gathering space where the museum has been holding Saturday afternoon bingo as part of fundraising.

“We have had a lot of great support,” Purke said.

There is a small gift shop and a display of model vehicles and aircraft.

The museum always can use donations and volunteers. Those volunteers do the “overwhelming majority of our work,” Purke said.

HOW TO HELP

Online: For more information on the Miami Valley Veterans Museum and its fundraising efforts, go online to miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.